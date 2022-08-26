Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Sees Ex-Sixers Star Traded to New Home

When the Philadelphia 76ers sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden, it was a bona fide, no question, legit blockbuster. And it was one Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey held out for. And it was one of those rare win-win trades for both teams, with analysts expecting both Harden and Simmons to fit in well to their new environments.

Flash forward less than nine months and the two players are in very different positions.

The Sixers are moving forward with a core built around Harden and Joel Embiid. And Harden even agreed to a pay cut this offseason, a sign of his willingness to sacrifice to help the team.

Simmons, on the other hand, has yet to suit up for the Nets, suffering through a back injury that kept him out of action down the stretch last season. Though he has done what he does best — pass — during halftime shootarounds.

After failing to make any real impression with the Nets, is it possible Simmons could be on the move yet again? Yes — at least according to a proposed trade by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

Simmons Exits the Spotlight, Turbocharges Jazz Rebuild

Below is the proposed trade from Buckley. And hang in there, because it’s a monster three-teamer:

Charlotte Hornets receive: Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive: Ben Simmons, P.J. Washington and three future first-round picks (from CHO)

Brooklyn Nets receive: Gordon Hayward and 2023 first-round pick (via DEN, from CHO)

While it might seem like the Nets are selling Simmons for pennies on the dollar, Buckley laid out a compelling argument from the Nets’ perspective.

“Finally, the Nets would swap out Simmons’ uncertainty for Gordon Hayward and a first-rounder,” Buckley wrote for Bleacher Report this week, “That’s a risk on its own given Hayward’s struggles staying healthy (52 games or fewer each of the past three seasons), but it could be a big jolt in the arm if he stays upright. His two-way versatility could make him an ideal third banana on a championship contender, and perhaps his arrival might convince Kevin Durant to stick around.”

Sure, Hayward might not have Simmons’ ceiling.

But at least he has a proven track record of, you know, wanting to be on the court. And while that Denver pick likely won’t be too high as long as Nikola Jokic continues splitting time as Superman, the Nets have a history of finding post-lottery talent.

The Jazz, for their part, gets a young and talented piece in Simmons, whose length and defense might fit in well next to Donovan Mitchell in Utah’s backcourt. Plus, Utah is entering this season with few expectations, especially after trading away Rudy Gobert and Patrick Beverley. That’s precisely the sort of environment Simmons could thrive in.

Simmons Going to Determine How Far the Sixers Go?

If Simmons does stay in Brooklyn, he very well could impact how far his former team goes in the postseason. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the league feels that the Nets’ ceiling is entirely dependent on Simmons’ play.

“Brooklyn’s a top-four team in the East,” relayed Scotto via an Eastern Conference Exec, “They can be really good depending on what Simmons can bring.”

Brooklyn being a top-four team could spell bad news for the Sixers. As it stands, there are at least two teams rated better than the Sixers in the East: the Celtics, fresh off a Finals run, and the Bucks with superstar two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And in their latest preseason polling, ESPN ranked Philadelphia behind Miami as well. Dropping any further might be the difference between home court advantage (the Sixers were 24-17 at home last season), or playing on the road against stiff competition early.