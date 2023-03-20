Proposed Trade Sees Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons Moved for League-Shifting Haul

It might be time for another fresh start for former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would grant him just that. Hughes proposed a trade in which the following would happen between Simmons’ current team, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Chicago Bulls.

Bulls Receive: Simmons, Cam Thomas, 2023 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick (from the Phoenix Suns), 2027 first-round pick (Houston Rockets have the right to swap), 2027 first-round pick (from the Sixers)

Nets Receive: Zach LaVine

Hughes went on to explain that the Bulls would not take back Simmons for his value as a basketball player. Moreso, he also explained why the Bulls would take on Simmons’ contract in this hypothetical deal.

“No, Ben Simmons doesn’t figure to make Chicago a better team next year. He’s simply matching salary in a swap designed to get the Bulls the assets they’ll need to undertake a deliberate rebuild.

“Because his performance and availability have cratered since leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons may very well have the league’s worst contract. Combined with LaVine’s value as a high-end scorer, which the Nets need on a roster full of three-and-D wings, that’s what earns Chicago four first-rounders and Cam Thomas in the exchange.”

Ben Simmons Changes Agents

On March 17, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Simmons had parted ways with Klutch Sports, who had been with him since the very start of his NBA career.

“Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports have mutually decided to part ways, sources told ESPN. Simmons had been represented by Klutch since he came into the NBA as the No. 1 pick in 2016. The agency negotiated his five-year $177 million extension in 2019,” Shelburne tweeted.

Shelburne added that Simmons “just needed a fresh start,” Shelburne tweeted.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Simmons was expected to be represented by Bernie Lee, who represents most notably Jimmy Butler, among other NBA players.

“Ben Simmons is expected to hire veteran agent Bernie Lee, who has a long history of guiding clients through difficult spots, sources said. Lee also reps Jimmy Butler, Justin Holiday, and Kris Dunn, among other players,” Krawczynski tweeted.

With Lee’s reputation, time will tell to see if Simmons can get back to the player he once was while he played for the Sixers.

Sixers Insider Has Grim Prediction For Ben Simmons

On March 16, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire tweeted the latest update on Simmons’ health.

“Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says that he has an update on Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn’t had any setbacks and that he was on the court. Vaughn did not specify the setup. Vaughn says that Simmons is progressing, but that there isn’t a timetable for Simmons’ return,” Phillips-Keaton said.

In light of this new revelation, Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire made a grim prediction for Simmons’ future in Brooklyn.

“He will never play another game for the Nets,” Carlin tweeted.

Whether he does or doesn’t, the fact remains that the Nets will pay Simmons $35.4 million this season, $37.9 million next season, and $40.3 million the season after that. If Simmons’ issues persist, that’s a lot of money going to someone who struggles to stay on the court,