Ben Simmons Works Out with Teammate, Drills Half-Courter: WATCH

Ben Simmons gets spotted hitting jumpers around this time every summer. Those viral videos make the internet rounds and Philadelphia 76ers fans believe this is the year Simmons turns into a lights-out shooter. Well, here we go again.

Simmons was seen drilling three-pointers from just inside half court (via Swish Cultures) and pulling up from the top of the key to knock down jumpers. The three-time All-Star point guard also put his passing skills on display, including a beautiful behind-the-back dime to Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey. The two are apparently working out together, presumably in Southern California. And Simmons delivered a nice assist to former Oregon standout Jordan Bell.

Why should everyone fall for the “Simmons Can Shoot” trap this year? Well, judging by reactions on Twitter, it doesn’t appear too many people are ready to take the bait. To play devil’s advocate, Simmons’ form looks sharp: smooth release, good extension, nice follow-through – although he is still shooting it with his left hand. And, as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor keeps pointing out, Simmons is much better when he uses his right hand. O’Connor wrote the following:

Simmons heavily favors his right hand on hook shots from the post, floaters, layups, and dunks. He’s a righty, and has far better touch with that hand. There is undeniable potential, which is why former coaches and teammates have encouraged him to make the switch. It’s up to Simmons whether he will explore the limits of his game or not.

Atlanta Hawks Made Offer for Simmons: Report

There is an interesting rumor picking up steam that the Atlanta Hawks offered the Sixers Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari in exchange for Simmons. No draft picks were discussed in the deal, via Juanjo Dorado.

On the surface, it’s easy to dismiss the Hawks having any interest in Simmons. Trae Young can do it all as lethal assist man and lights-out shooter. But the report indicates the Sixers turned down the offer, not the Hawks: “I was told this deal was considered not good enough from Philadelphia or even close.” Again, take this one with a heavy of grain of salt.

Assessing Jaden Springer’s Summer League Play

Jaden Springer was supposed to add scoring depth to the Sixers’ backcourt when they selected him at No. 28 overall in last month’s NBA draft. He averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from three-point range during his lone season at Tennessee.

But Springer struggled to make an impact to start summer league play. The rookie guard admitted to having a case of the jitters in his debut, then slowly got acclimated to the speed of the NBA game and scored 21 points in the Sixers’ finale. He wrapped up summer league play in Las Vegas with a pedestrian stat line in five contests: 11.2 points per game, 37.9% from the field, 13.3% from deep.

Sixers assistant coach Brian Adams thinks Springer might have to adjust the way he shoots the ball. It could be that he’s putting too much arc on it, something that is easy to fix with the proper coaching. Adams was the head coach for the Sixers in Las Vegas.

“It could be an arc thing because sometimes when you shoot is super high, it ends up falling short,” Adams told reporters on Aug. 14. “Springer certainly isn’t the first player to enter the Sixers’ organization as a struggling shooter. He’s got a tremendous work ethic. He’s proven he can make them, and so now we’ll just get this consistency up, and he’ll definitely tweak it in the gym, I’m sure.”