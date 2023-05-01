‘Bold’ Ben Simmons Trade Proposal Gives Ex-Sixers Star a ‘Fresh Start’

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons did not have the most productive year in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 42 games. It may be time for Simmons to get a fresh new start on a team that’s starting over. In an article titled, “Bold Trades That Need to Happen,” Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would give Simmons just that.

Hughes proposed a trade that would send Simmons to the San Antonio Spurs in which the following would be swapped.

Nets receive: Doug McDermott and 2023 Phoenix Suns First-Round Pick

Spurs receive: Simmons

Hughes explained how the Spurs could take on Simmons’ contract, which will be on the Nets’ books for two more seasons.

“San Antonio’s hoard of cap space means it can onboard Simmons’ deal without issue. As long as the Spurs believe there’s enough upside to justify giving up a quality shooter in McDermott and a late first-rounder from the Suns, they can handle the two years and $78.2 million left on Simmons’ contract,” Hughes said.

Hughes added that Simmons’ trade value is tough to read at the moment, but a trade to the Spurs would give him the restart he needs.

“Again, gauging Simmons’ value is tough. If the Spurs demanded a first-rounder in exchange for all the cap relief they’d be giving the Nets, it wouldn’t be out of bounds. If Brooklyn determined Simmons’ worth was too low to trade him at all, and that it might be better to wait and see if improved health opens up the market at the 2024 deadline, that might also be sensible.

“Simmons, though, could use a clean slate. The Spurs can provide one.”

Sixers Predicted to Keep James Harden This Summer

With the offseason not too long from now, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that, among the hoopla surrounding James Harden’s free agency, the Sixers star will ultimately stay with the team this offseason instead of going back to his former team, the Houston Rockets.

“Outside of Harden’s history with the Houston Rockets, it’s hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven’t even started their ascension.

“Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.”

James Harden’s Future With Sixers ‘Very Unclear’

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on “The Woj Pod” that Harden’s future with the Sixers remains uncertain. Adding to that, Wojnarowski said that what will determine whether Harden stays is how the Sixers do in the playoffs.

“There’s going to be change there if they don’t – there may be change if they go to the Finals,” Wojnarowski said. “James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win, and it’s easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it’s dependent on the team’s success.”

The Sixers will resume their playoff run against the Boston Celtics.