Sixers Possible ‘Third Star’ Provides Latest Update on Trade Intentions

There has been much talk about the Philadelphia 76ers looking to add a “third star” to the starting five this summer. Bradley Beal is the most popular name popping up in trade rumors, although the only way to get that deal done would likely involve Tyrese Maxey going to Washington.

That’s something no one wants to see happen. And, judging from Beal’s latest comments, it may no longer be an option.

The three-time All-Star is recovering from a season-ending injury, one that caused Beal to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist back in February. He missed 42 games during the 2021-22 campaign, although those weren’t all related to his wrist.

There was talk all year that the Wizards star might be available in a trade, but Beal has repeatedly squashed those rumors in recent weeks. He told Ava Wallace of the Washington Post that he wants to re-sign with the Wizards. And he doubled down on it again on May 23. Wallace wrote the following:

But mostly Beal has had a lot of downtime to ponder life off the court — including his charitable endeavors and his legacy in D.C. The timing of the court refurbishment felt perfect. “This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven’t changed my mind-set,” Beal said. “I enjoy being in D.C.; I enjoy being on this team.”

Bradley Beal is “leaning towards signing” a 5 year $250M multi-year deal with the Wizards this summer, per @washingtonpost The most he could get with any other team is 4 yrs, $182M. If he were to sign a 5 yr $250M deal, it would be the largest contract in NBA history. 💰 pic.twitter.com/xI1PwT2ygX — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 24, 2022

Beal, of course, would come with a hefty price for anyone looking to trade for him. He’s eligible to sign a five-year max deal worth $245 million if he were to decline his 2022-23 player option. The Sixers would have to clear major cap room to even entertain the idea of adding Beal.

Tyrese Maxey ‘Untouchable’ Except for ‘Big Fish’

The fact that Beal seems content to stay put in D.C. has some Sixers fans dancing for joy. The best way to acquire him in a trade would be to dangle Tyrese Maxey to Washington, which was an idea proposed recently by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. He didn’t say Beal’s name out loud, but the intention was clear.

“I’m afraid. I’m going to tell you right now, I would love Beal. Beal with Harden and Joel is impressive. But I’ll tell you right now, I’m not trading Tyrese Maxey.” – @AnthonyLGargano — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck called Maxey “untouchable” unless a “big fish” was coming back. Beal would qualify as that white whale if available.

“He is not going to be the sweetener in a deal if they move him,” Neubeck wrote, “but the guy driving the outgoing value of a deal. Don’t expect him to move unless a very big fish is coming back.”

Sixers Remain Very High on Maxey’s Potential

Sixers president Daryl Morey hinted at not making any drastic moves this offseason without first running them by Joel Embiid. Head coach Doc Rivers would also be involved in those conversations. And, from listening to them at the end of the season, no one was ready to part ways with Maxey.

“It’s always two ways, I love players who love the game and who are committed to just winning,” Rivers said on May 13. “You know what’s funny, he works to be a better player but what Tyrese really wants at the end of the day is to win, and you have an emotional attachment to players like that.”