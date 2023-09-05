Sixers Bring Back Former Player, NBA Champion on a 1-Year Deal: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back a familiar face. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have signed Danny Green, who played for the team from 2020 to 2022, to a one-year deal.

“Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of (Roc Nation Sports) tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote via his X account on September 5.

Not only will Green reunite with the Sixers, but this will also be his second stint with Nick Nurse as his head coach, as the two of them helped the Toronto Raptors win a title in 2019. Wojnarowski mentioned his connection to Nurse when explaining why Green went back to the Sixers.

“Green has strong history and relationships with several key members of the Sixers, including Joel Embiid and new coach Nick Nurse,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Green was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De’Anthony Melton during the 2022 NBA Offseason. Green did not play until February 2023 as he was recovering from an ACL tear. In 11 games combined with the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2022-23 season, Green averaged 5.5 points per game on 44.9% shooting from the field and 43.2% shooting from three.

It didn’t take long for Tyrese Maxey to express his excitement to reunite with his former teammate after the signing was announced via his X account.

The Sixers lost some floor spacing when Georges Niang signed with the Cavaliers. Green could potentially make up for Niang’s departure.

Kelly Oubre Named as Possible Jalen McDaniels Replacement

On August 31, Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick explained why the Sixers should look into adding Kelly Oubre Jr. to fill in for what they lost in Jalen McDaniels.

“The eight-year veteran averaged over 20 points a game for a bad Charlotte team last season. Still just 27, the Kansas product has averaged 17 points a game over the last four seasons. At 6-foot-7 and with a 7-3 wingspan, Oubre could replace some of the size and athleticism the Sixers lost with McDaniels’ departure,” Hudrick wrote.

Hudrick added that Oubre’s production would make him worth the kind of contract the Sixers could potentially offer him.

“This late in the offseason, and on just the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception, Oubre is worth a flyer. Oddly enough, he’s sort of been good every other season, at least from an efficiency standpoint. He shot 31.9 percent from three last season on a very healthy volume (7.1 attempts a game). If he can hover around 35 percent on a decent volume, he could be a useful player.”

The Sixers now have a full roster with Green onboard, but if James Harden gets traded, that could potentially open up some roster spots for someone like Oubre to take.

Sixers Sign David Duke Jr. to Training Camp Deal

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell reported that the Sixers have added David Duke Jr. to their training camp roster.

“David Duke had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, according to a league source. He played in 45 games for the Nets over the past two seasons,” Mizell wrote via her X account.