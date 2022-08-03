Sixers Tampering Scandal: Bucks, Clippers Made ‘Fishy’ Deals, per NBA Insider

The Philadelphia 76ers are being investigated by the league for possible tampering and early contact. The charges stem from James Harden’s decision to take less money. No one is happy about it — and the organization, via head coach Doc Rivers, doesn’t believe it’s true.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t have too many fans in Philly, not after the way he torched The Process. So, yes, it’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out this offseason. The Sixers and Knicks (for their pursuit of Jalen Brunson) are the only two teams being investigated at this point.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s John Hollinger chimed in with some in-depth analysis of the controversial tampering investigation. The former front office executive sees a lot of problems for the league, most notably the absence of a “smoking gun.”

“In the absence of a signed agreement hiding in a desk, the only truly smoking gun would be if Harden had a bad 2022-23 and the Sixers paid him handsomely anyway,” Hollinger wrote, “in which case the contract might be a greater penalty than whatever the league office could do.”

Hollinger added that if the NBA wants to start investigating “wink-and-a-nod” agreements, then it should be knocking down other teams’ doors. For example, the arrangements around Nic Batum (Clippers) and Bobby Portis (Bucks) would be a good start. Hollinger wrote :

Each signed a below-market one-year deal to stay with their respective teams in 2021 then re-signed via early Bird rights at his maximum allowable annual salary (two years, $22 million for Batum; four years, $49 million for Portis). Those aren’t the sole instances of such deals. Recent annals provide other examples that may be fishy or may be the innocent result of circumstance. (Bucks and Clippers fans will argue that Portis and Batum wanted to return, but that misses the point. The issue is whether the promise of a future payout made that possibility more viable versus turning down more present money elsewhere.) One interesting takeaway from the Harden investigation, then, is where does the league care to draw the line? I’m not sure people in the league are all that upset about the type of deals Batum and Portis signed. Up to this point, the league has shown little inclination to investigate similar cases.

New Details Leaked on Sixers Stadium Proposal

The Sixers’ proposal to build a new “world class” arena in downtown Philly, in the Fashion District corridor, has been met with skepticism from many not familiar with the discussions. They see the location as devoid of parking options, plus a lightning rod for traffic. But the Sixers and their development team appear to have accounted for all possible hurdles.

Another problem has to do with the businesses in the Chinatown neighborhood being forced out. That’s not the case, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sixers plan to work toward attracting “authentic businesses from Chinatown to be incorporated.” In addition, the project seeks to relocate the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Which, to be honest, is an eye sore.

De’Anthony Melton Playing in Drew League

The Sixers traded the No. 23 pick and Danny Green to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton on draft night. He’s expected to assume the backup point guard duties for Philly while providing clutch shot-making off the bench. Right now, Melton is getting some serious burn in the Drew League out in California.

Several NBA stars are participating in the historic summer league, including LeBron James and James Harden. No other Sixers players are scheduled to suit up in the Drew League, according to Melton.

“I know James he’ll play here and there,” Melton told Darnell Smith, “but I ain’t really see anybody playing like that, but we got camp coming up.”