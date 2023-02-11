Conference Rivals Have ‘Great Interest’ in Ex-Sixers Sharpshooter

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green was traded again at the NBA Trade Deadline. Green was traded in a three-way deal that sent him to the Houston Rockets. Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Green would prefer to be waived and if the Rockets grant it to him, which teams would be interested in the three-time champion.

“Danny Green’s the interesting player in Houston,” Wojnarowski said. “I’m told he that he would like to be waived just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. Teams like Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles (have) a great interest in him.”

Woj on expectations for the buyout market after the trade deadline

Wojnarowski did not specify which Los Angeles team specifically is interested in Green, though he played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season. Green signing with either the Celtics or Cavaliers could potentially have implications on the Sixers’ playoff seeding, as the Celtics are 40-16 – four games ahead of the Sixers – while the Cavaliers are 36-22 – one game behind the Sixers.

Sixers Named as Possible Green Destination

After the NBA Trade Deadline passed, Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report wrote about who in the NBA are buyout candidates as well as which teams could be interested in them. Conway listed Green as a potential buyout candidate and listed the Sixers as a “team to watch” for his services.

Conway said that Green’s value is mysterious right now given that he only recently returned to the court following his ACL tear during the playoffs last season.

“No one knows quite what to make of Danny Green as he continues recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 playoffs. He made his season debut Feb. 1 and played in exactly three games with the Grizzlies before being traded at the deadline.

“The 35-year-old missed eight of his 11 shots across the three games and looked very much like an aging veteran recovering from a career-altering injury.”

Conway then explained why Green could very well return to the Sixers if and when he becomes a free agent.

“Green will nevertheless garner interest once he clears waivers, with a reunion in Philadelphia seeming like the most obvious fit. The Sixers took care of Green last offseason by using his contract as trade bait rather than waiving him to save space, and he had a strong relationship with the Philadelphia locker room.”

Daryl Morey’s Thoughts on Buyout Season

Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey told reporters what his approach will be with the upcoming buyout season now that the NBA Trade Deadline passed.

“Some of that flexibility that we’ve got allows us to add multiple buyouts if they come,” Morey said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re actively looking at that. Nothing to announce yet, but we’re actively looking at several players right now.

The Sixers currently have one roster spot open, but as Morey alluded to, the Sixers could potentially add multiple players, thus leading to players on their current roster getting cut. One of them could potentially be Green, but all of that would depend on if Green truly wants to come back or even if he hits the open market to begin with.