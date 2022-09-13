Sixers Center Could Be Looking for New Team Next Season

What a difference a year can make, especially for the Philadelphia 76ers. In many ways, the roster looks much the same — Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are still around, along with rotation names in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle.

But the Sixers’ roster also features several newcomers. Ben Simmons is long gone and in his place is James Harden. Tyrese Maxey’s rise from bench-unit sparkplug to potential All-Star was a warm welcome. Montrezl Harrell, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, and PJ Tucker should all contribute as summer acquisitions.

But with the added talent comes a catch for players down the roster. Fringe candidates like Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, and Charles Bassey were already fighting for playing time. Now, with even more names ahead of them on the pecking order, the fight for minutes could be simply futile.

That’s especially true for Bassey, according to Tom West of Liberty Ballers. Bassey, a backup center, appeared in just 23 games last season, for an average of 7.3 minutes. But with the Sixers needing to trim the roster to fit within the league’s parameters, Bassey’s minimally-guaranteed contract could be the first to go.

“With Harrell coming in to strengthen the center rotation even further, Bassey, with his small portion of guaranteed money, seems like a top candidate to be waived. With such a hard path to getting many minutes and having just under $75,000 of his salary for next season guaranteed, it’s easy to see why the Sixers may not want to use up a valuable roster spot on him,” West wrote on September 12.

It would be tough to see the Sixers give up on Bassey so soon, especially after spending a second-round pick on him last season. But with Harrell and Reed on the roster, the Western Kentucky product’s days in Philadelphia might be numbered.