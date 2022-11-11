Former Sixers Big Man Shining With New Team

Shortly before the season tipped off, the Sixers announced they elected to part ways with Charles Bassey. After selecting the big man with the 53rd overall pick in 2021, he saw limited time on the court throughout his tenure. The writing was on the wall during the preseason when Bassey did not receive extended time in the preseason with players like Michael Foster Jr appearing higher in the pecking order. It did not take long for Bassey to find a new landing spot as 22 NBA teams reached out to him following being cut from Philadelphia. He ultimately signed with the San Antonio Spurs and has already made his impact felt in a major way.

Charles Bassey is LEGIT. He possesses a striking combination of length, power, and fluidity of movement to go along with an elite motor. He has soft touch and good instincts as a rebounder and shot-blocker. Played with a ton of energy and put up 10-6-2-2-1 and +8 in 16 MP vs MEM. pic.twitter.com/CvFEKG6S7M — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 10, 2022

Bassey’s Performance With Spurs

The Spurs started Bassey off at the G League level as was the case when he was with the Sixers. During his two games with the Austin Spurs, he averaged 26 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Following this strong display Coach Gregg Popovich said the organization re-evaluated his role and stated, “He came in and played a couple of G League games, scored a thousand points, it was like, well, maybe we’re dumb, we should be playing this guy,” per Tom Petrini of Ken 5 San Antonio.

It is still early in the season but Bassey has already opened the door to earning a larger role with the Spurs. In his three games with the Spurs at the NBA level, he is averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 14.7 minutes per game. He also looks to have added a three-point shot to his game and has played with an impressive effort level.

Popovich gave a more in-depth answer regarding what Bassey brings to the table as well. As he put it, “He’s aggressive, he’s a good defender, he moves the ball well — for not knowing what the strategy is offensively or defensively, he’s caught on very quickly,” per Matthew Tynam of The Athletic.