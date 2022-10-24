Former Philadelphia 76ers’ Big Man Signs With Spurs

In one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers elected to release Charles Bassey during their effort to get under the roster limit. The Western Kentucky big man was drafted by the Sixers with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 draft. He spent just one season with Philadelphia but showed intriguing flashes in his limited opportunities. He also was named to the G-League All-Defensive team and All-Rookie team due to his strong play with the Delaware Blue Coats. Bassey averaged 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks with the team.

Shout out to the time Charles Bassey held MVP Nikola Jokic to 4 points on 15.8 possessions (0/2 from the field) last season CANNOT WAIT to see his development in the Summer League starting tonight #Sixers #CharlesBassey #HereTheyCome #SummerSixers #SummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Gxp2NedGHc — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) July 5, 2022

It was a tough decision to release the young big man due to his appealing size and style of play. The Sixers ultimately pulled the trigger and, along with Isaiah Joe, released Bassey to bring the roster down to 14 total players. This means that the Sixers roster has one open space and that the final touches to the roster are still being made. It did not take long for Bassey to land on his feet as it was announced he signed with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal.

The San Antonio Spurs will sign free agent center Charles Bassey on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bassey is entering his second season after being a 76ers second-round pick in 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2022

Bassey to Spurs

This move comes just two days following the Spurs beating the Sixers 114-105 to mark the team’s third consecutive loss. It may not be the intention to rub salt in the wound of adding a player who many Sixers fans believed in, but some feel this way.

This is a great landing spot for the 21-year-old as San Antonio is in a rebuilding situation and will have more time to dedicate to his development. Former Sixers Head Coach, Brett Brown, also is serving as an assistant on the staff. He deserves a ton of credit for the development of the Sixers’ youth, including Joel Embiid, during ‘The Process’ years and will look to take Bassey under his wing in a similar way.

Brett Brown and Embiid hugging it out after the game pic.twitter.com/J5MTyp0nJa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2022

With a 6’11” frame, solid ability in the pick-and-roll, and intriguing instincts as a shot-blocker, there is plenty of reason for optimism for the young center. Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bassey saw interest from 22 NBA teams following his release. This also will be a homecoming for Bassey as he grew up in Texas and even as ranked ahead of Tyrese Maxey in the high school recruiting rankings in the state.

Sixers Future Roster Moves

Given the win-now intentions of the Sixers this season, there was not enough proper opportunity for Bassey on the roster. The additional big-man depth provided by Montrezl Harrell and solid play from Paul Reed in last year’s postseason squeezed Bassey out of the rotational picture. While he showed signs of progress, it is clear he is still a few years away from being a finished product in the way the Sixers bench currently needs.

Both Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers also spoke about the roster flexibility that releasing Bassey brought on. By dropping down to 14 players on the active roster, the Sixers have the freedom to sign a player during the season if a perceived missing piece becomes available. They also saved some cap space which gives them more flexibility in trades which is a storyline to monitor. This decision allows the Sixers to evaluate what the team is missing before making this decision. Based on the opening three losses, it is clear the roster is not complete as is so this could be a decision that proves to be wise.