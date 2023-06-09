Sixers Listed Among Possible Chris Paul Destinations

It is very possible that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul may be playing for a new team next season. If he and the Suns part ways, there will be plenty of teams interested in him. Brian Botkin of CBS Sports explained why Paul could fit in with the Philadelphia 76ers, among other teams.

“Paul has the connection to Daryl Morey and James Harden from their Houston days. If Harden leaves, Paul could step in as the starter, though that’s a really small backcourt with Tyrese Maxey. I actually like it more if Harden stays and Paul accepts a smaller role for a team that should, in theory, be on the doorstep of legit contention, but that would require the Sixers going way into the tax.”

Should Paul become a free agent instead of being traded, Botkin previewed what kind of contract he could get from the Sixers.

“Depending on how friendly a deal Harden might be willing to sign to remain with a contender in Philly rather than return to Houston, the Sixers could perhaps offer the taxpayer mid-level exception to Paul starting at roughly $5 million for the first season.”

Chris Paul Mentioned as James Harden Replacement

With Harden potentially leaving this summer, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice delved into whether Paul would make an adequate replacement.

“The first place your mind goes is whether the Sixers would benefit from bringing in Paul themselves, though that only appears to make sense in a world where James Harden is leaving,” Neubeck said.

Neubeck mentioned some of Paul’s red flags that mostly come from his age.

“Paul is far from the Hall of Fame, All-Star guard he once was, bothered by injuries late in seasons and unable to dial it up as often and as effectively as he could in the recent past. A master of the midrange, Paul’s efficiency on two-point shots took a nose dive last season, a worrying sign for a small guard who will turn 39 in the middle of next year’s second round.”

Despite that, Neubeck acknowledged what Paul could bring to the Sixers.

“Paul has a ton of on-court and off-court wisdom to pass onto any guard who would listen, and he remains one of the league’s steadiest playmakers in spite of what he has lost. Paul has made a career out of picking his spots as a scorer while spoonfeeding easy looks to teammates, and the Sixers would be able to tap into his playmaking without needing to worry about absorbing much playmaking risk.”

Suns Floated as James Harden Suitor

Following the reports of Paul and the Suns potentially parting ways, NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne explained on the June 7 episode of “Mason & Ireland” that the Suns wouldn’t do that unless they know a different star is coming. In this case, the target star in mind could be Harden.

“They don’t (waive Paul) unless they feel pretty good about somebody else, and I want you to keep your eye on James Harden,” Shelburne said. “I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind the past month or so. Everybody thinks it’s Philly or Houston, but there have been discussions in the wind.”