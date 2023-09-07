Insider Reveals Clippers’ Interest Level in James Harden Trade With Sixers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been linked to James Harden since making his trade request away from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, despite their interest, Marc J. Spears reported on September 6 that the Clippers are more than intent to wait the situation out.

Marc J. Spears: "From what I'm being told about the Clippers is they're not being desperate [about James Harden]. They feel like they're going to keep watching this fire burn." Philly; 76ers; Sixers pic.twitter.com/RblK1icHYG — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 6, 2023

“From what I’m being told about the Clippers is they’re not being desperate,” Spears said. “They feel like they’re going to keep watching this fire burn, and at some point, the Sixers could be desperate, and they’re gonna get pennies on the dollar instead of the big demands that Daryl Morey is making.”

Since the Clippers added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, they’ve lacked having a playmaker who could take the pressure off their two star wings. They’ve tried having Patrick Beverley, Reggie Jackson, Rajon Rondo, Eric Bledsoe, John Wall, and Russell Westbrook to help shoulder the playmaking abilities.

Harden would give them a playmaker who can also space the floor for their two wings, but despite his appeal, the Clippers believe the Sixers will eventually relent on their demands.

Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey Are Fine With Drama: Report

Though the Harden drama with the Sixers remains very much in the fold, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Joel Embiid has assured the franchise that the drama has not affected his standing with them for the time being.

“Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden, sources said. How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen,” Shelburne wrote in a September 6 story.

Shelburne added that Maxey too is okay with everything going on while revealing his long-term plans with the Sixers.

“Maxey has done the same, even waiting on a contract extension this summer so the franchise can preserve its ability to operate under the salary cap and improve the team in the future.”

Despite the ruckus that Harden is causing, both Embiid and Maxey have remained in contact with their disgruntled teammate.

“Both have been in touch with Harden throughout, maintaining their personal relationships. Embiid even invited Harden to his wedding in July,” Shelburne wrote.

So while Harden’s trade request remains steadfast, it hasn’t impacted his teammates of himself or the Sixers as an organization.

James Harden Calls Out Report Via Instagram

After Shelburne’s report went viral on September 6, Harden took to Instagram to respond to what Shelburne had revealed.

On his Instagram story, Harden wrote, “Y’all gotta chill wit these reports,” with laughing emojis. He then added, “Imma start reporting s***,” with eyes emojis, which was aggregated by The Athletic’s Law Murray via his X account.

As the world turns mannnnnnn pic.twitter.com/xDBdVHKQt0 — Law Murray 📱 (@LawMurrayTheNU) September 6, 2023

Harden didn’t stop there. ESPN’s Instagram page shared an excerpt from Shelburne’s article that revealed that Harden did not take it well after being initially snubbed from the All-Star game.

“Commissioner Adam Silver was prepared to name James Harden as an injury replacement at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, sources told Ramona Shelburne. Days went by without Harden’s answer because he was ‘pouting.’ By the time Harden accepted, Silver moved on and named Pascal Siakam.”

Harden himself refuted this notion when he commented on the very post, calling it “lies,” as aggregated by Liberty Ballers Erin Grugan via her X account.