College Basketball Legend Makes Surprise Appearance at Sixers’ Camp

The Philadelphia 76ers have no shortage of superstars on the roster. James Harden and Joel Embiid have been two of the league’s best players over the last five years, with the former winning a scoring title last season and the latter a former MVP.

But for all their individual greatness, neither Embiid nor Harden have reached the team-apex of their sport: the NBA Finals. But that could change this season after the Sixers added significant talent to the roster in the forms of Montrezl Harrell, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, and PJ Tucker. At the very least, Tucker is a Finals-tested veteran who knows what it takes to go all the way.

And on Thursday, September 29, the Sixers welcomed yet another championship-tested legend to their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina. University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley paid her hometown team a visit. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers stopped practice immediately, calling the team’s attention to the “champion in the building.”

"We got a champion in the building" The @sixers welcome Coach Dawn Staley to training camp 👏 Watch Now on the NBA App ⤵ https://t.co/ruhSvn7p5s pic.twitter.com/zosFYYeK1I — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2022

Staley and the USC Gamecocks are the reigning NCAA women’s basketball champs, having bested perennial powerhouse UConn in the championship last season. It was Staley’s second title with USC.

In addition to Staley’s visit, the Sixers have been spending time off the court in South Carolina learning about the past.

Doc Rivers Plans History-Filled Itinerary for 76ers in Charleston

The choice to hold training camp in South Carolina was an eyebrow-raising one for the Sixers. After all, the team has two perfectly good facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

But Rivers explained to reporters during camp that the decision to head to Charleston involved more than just basketball.

“Doc Rivers says part of the appeal of coming to Charleston – where he first came with the Pat Riley Knicks in the 1990s – is to have a chance to teach his players about American history. Said a professor spoke to the team last night and other activities are planned this week,” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps tweeted.

Doc Rivers says part of the appeal of coming to Charleston – where he first came with the Pat Riley Knicks in the 1990s – is to have a chance to teach his players about American history. Said a professor spoke to the team last night and other activities are planned this week. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 27, 2022

After attending the professor-led lecture, the Sixers attended the International African-American Museum, which is set to officially open in Charleston in January 2023.

Per Daryl Morey’s IG it looks like the Sixers took a trip to the International African American Museum Doc Rivers has spoken up about the history in Charleston being part of the motivation for having training camp there. Cool to see this put into action pic.twitter.com/EeBJ5GTUMy — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 29, 2022

All of the time spent connecting off the floor should do wonders to build the Sixers’ on-court chemistry. It’s that chemistry that Rivers knows only comes with time spent together, something he opened up on during the Sixers’ media day on Monday.

Rivers: Need More than ‘Talent in this League’

Speaking with reporters at the Sixers’ media day on Monday, Rivers lauded the roster that GM Daryl Morey put together. But immediately after hailing this squad as the best he’s coached in Philadelphia, Rivers pumped the brakes.

“If you think you’re gonna just do it with talent in this league, you’re nuts,” Rivers said.

The Sixers have seen no shortage of elite talent walk through Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Jimmy Butler all round out a core of elite recent Sixers. But as last season made painfully clear, talent alone isn’t enough to force a deep playoff run.

Hopefully, by spending quality time together off the court, the Sixers will turbocharge any chemistry concerns.