Conflicting Feeling Continue to Emerge on James Harden’s Sixers Future

With every passing day comes more details about James Harden‘s free agency and whether the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to retain him. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the latest details on Harden’s free agency on June 19, saying that there’s more optimism that he’ll stick with the team.

“For the Sixers, a return to Philadelphia doesn’t seem as bleak as it did a month ago. There’s varying levels of belief that Harden could re-sign with the Sixers, depending on who you talk to. Sources have said the Sixers are more optimistic that he’ll re-sign.”

Pompey added that the Sixers are not going to commit to the maximum number of years to keep Harden while previewing the length they would be comfortable with.

“The Sixers are not willing to hinder the team’s short- or long-term future by overpaying for Harden. The prevailing thought is a deal in the two-year range would be ideal for the 14-year veteran.”

Despite the optimism, Pompey said that the Houston Rockets are still very much a threat to sign him.

“Sources have said Harden’s interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers.”

Pompey did not say it, but it’s also very possible that they, too, are more comfortable giving Harden the same number of years as the Sixers.

Executives Believe James Harden Will Stay

Nothing is official until it’s official, but Zach Lowe revealed on “The Lowe Post” on June 19 that there is a growing belief among executives that Harden will stay with the Sixers.

“The breaks have now been pumped, like slammed on, around the league to the point that I bet if you poll 50 front office executives, the majority of them would guess he’s going back to Philly. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen. We’ll see.”

This has been a massive 180 from what the narrative had been for months. Various reports said that Harden was expected to go to the Rockets. Pompey himself reported as such on May 19 that the belief around the league was that Harden would return to his former team.

James Harden Has ‘Renewed Interest’ in Staying

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on June 17 that Harden has rediscovered his interest in staying with the Sixers, citing his history with President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey as a factor in his upcoming decision.

“There have been some rumbles this week that, despite the undeniably strong lure that a return to Houston holds for Harden, he is said to be giving renewed consideration to staying put. There is a loyalty factor for Harden to weigh after Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey spent the bulk of his first 15 months in the City of Brotherly Love trying to acquire him, finally succeeding in February 2022,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

From the very beginning, the Rockets’ interest in Harden didn’t make much sense outside of their history with him. The Rockets are rebuilding and have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Signing the 33-year-old Harden – who will be 34 before the 2023-24 season starts – complicates their timeline since their roster is full of young players.