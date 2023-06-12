Proposed Trade Send Sixers 7-Time All-Star as James Harden Replacement

In the wake of the potential loss of James Harden this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers could be on the lookout for his replacement. One such name that’s been floated is Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Should Harden leave, Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire proposed a trade that would replace Harden with Lillard.

Sixers get: Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers get: Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and pick swaps in 2024, 2026, and 2028

Carlin first explained that trading away Maxey would be a hard pill to swallow for the Sixers.

“Moving Maxey would be hard for this franchise to do. He is only going to get better and this is after he averaged 20.3 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 43.4% from deep. He was fantastic all season long, and he is going to make multiple All-Star games.”

He added that Lillard would fit well next to Joel Embiid like Harden, though a deal like this would all depend on if Harden truly is leaving.

“However, Lillard gives them their best chance to win right now. His ability to take a game over in the blink of an eye and just throw a team on his back as well as his killer instinct comes in handy for a team contending for a championship. He and Joel Embiid would be able to co-exist just as James Harden was able to do so.

“Of course, this trade is all about Harden leaving. If he does, Lillard should be somebody to keep an eye on for Philadelphia, even though he listed the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets as his preferred destinations.”

Insider Says Damian Lillard-Sixers Trade is Not Likely

NBA Insider Chris Haynes named teams who could potentially go after Lillard this offseason. While he named the Sixers as a possibility, he did not think a trade would be likely.

“Nets, Miami, and possibly, I don’t know, Philly, but they don’t have what it takes, so I’ll leave it at Nets and Miami.” Haynes said on “The Dan Patrick Show” on June 8.

Lillard has yet to make a trade request, but the Trail Blazers are running low on options on how they’ll be able to build a contending team around Lillard. Lillard has voiced his desire to stay loyal to the team, but that could change.

James Harden is Unsure About Free Agency Decision

Despite the rumors tying Harden to the Houston Rockets, NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed on the June 6 episode of “The Ryan Russillo Podcast” that Harden does not know who his next team will be.

“I don’t think he knows. As far as what I know about his mindset, I don’t think he totally is there,” Charania said. “We’re less than a month out from free agency starting. I really think he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home.”

Charania then listed all the factors on Philly’s end that could determine his decision.

“I think whichever way it goes, it’s going to be relatively close. That’s why as we get closer to July 1, June 30th, those conversations that he’s going to have, as he becomes a free agent, with Nick Nurse and with Daryl Morey, what their vision is for him, what their vision is for that team, what that offer ultimately is going to be versus comparing it to whatever Houston comes with on June 30th or July 1, those are all very important factors.”