Ex-Sixers Veteran Danny Green Addresses NBA Future: ‘Waiting on Trades’

Former Philadelphia 76ers Danny Green remains a free agent. The 36-year-old three-time NBA Champion who last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers opened up about what his NBA future holds while talking with Emily Austin on the July 27 episode of “The Hoop Chat.”

“It’s moving slow. A lot of people are waiting on trades. When you’re the old guy coming off injury, the phone doesn’t ring as much, so I have to get back and prove I’m healthy again,” Green said. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m just waiting to see where trades land and what spaces free up and figure it out from there.”

Despite the low level of interest, Green proclaimed that his NBA career isn’t finished.

“Maybe some people think that I’m done. I’m not done playing. I’m not going to fully transfer over to the media side for another couple of years. I want to play as long as I can because I don’t want to regret saying I had two or three years left that I could have hooped. And it doesn’t matter where it’s at. I just want to hoop. It’s not about the money for me at this point. It’s about being able to play for as long as I can, and hopefully, my kids can see me play a little bit.”

Green has made a grand total of 104.4 million throughout his career. Green played for the Sixers from 2020 to 2022 before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

P.J. Tucker Decreed ‘Weakest Link’ in Sixers’ Starting Five

With the Sixers’ starting five remaining the same until further notice, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report explained why P.J. Tucker is their starting five’s weakest link, though he started by explaining why the Sixers need him.

“For now, though, this starting lineup is pretty obvious. As is its so-called weakest link,” Swartz wrote on July 27 while naming every NBA team’s weakest link in their starting five. “Tucker knows exactly who he is. His 40.5 three-point percentage over the last two seasons and occasional possession-saving rebounds have value in a lineup with as much scoring as this.”

Swartz then added the negatives that Tucker brings to the floor.

“But he’s 38 years old, undersized for a 4, too slow to play the 3, and adds almost nothing as an off-the-bounce player on offense,” Swartz wrote.

Ben Simmons Trade Offer Was Not on Table: Insider

Back when former Sixer Ben Simmons had made his trade request, there had been reports that the Sacramento Kings offered Tyrese Haliburton for Simmons, but on July 24, NBA Insider Marc Stein refuted that such an offer was on the table for the Sixers.

“Sources briefed on those trade talks insisted to The Stein Line last week that, contrary to persistent speculation about Sacramento’s reported interest in Ben Simmons back then, Philadelphia was not offered a Tyrese Haliburton-centric package for Simmons.

“If the Kings had made such an offer, that would be awfully rough for the Sixers to live with now, given the player Haliburton has become in Indiana.”

Haliburton was instead traded to the Indiana Pacers, where he has since made an all-star team and is likely to make more in the coming years.