Sixers Offering 3x NBA Champion in Blockbuster Deal: Report

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybule are thought to be borderline untouchable at the trade deadline. Both players — Maxey’s ball-handling, combined with Thybulle’s defense — have filled the void left by Ben Simmons through 53 games.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been thriving without Simmons. They are 16-5 since December 26 while holding down the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. While James Harden trade rumors continue to swirl, the more likely option is the Sixers make a minor move or two at the deadline to improve the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer mentioned youngsters Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe as trade candidates. Seth Curry has been thrown into those discussions, too. And don’t count out Danny Green from generating some buzz prior to February 10.

The three-time NBA champion could be an intriguing name to watch as a suitable substitute for Maxey or Thybulle in a deal for Harden, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. Green inked a two-year, $20 million deal last offseason but his 2022-23 salary is only fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster after July 1, 2022. O’Connor wrote:

I’m told someone like Danny Green is more likely to be included than one of Philly’s young players. Curry is an integral part of the Sixers’ offense, and without Thybulle they’d lack a perimeter stopper. Harden would provide more than Simmons does on offense, but the latter’s absence is still massive on defense. Philly understandably wants to keep Thybulle. Green is more expendable. He’s useful, but not quite in his prime anymore.

Between now and Thursday’s deadline, the James Harden for Ben Simmons story will zig and zag again. And everyone involved should want this trade to happen. Harden. Simmons. The Sixers. The Nets. Klutch. All of them. https://t.co/RVZUjJsEEz — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 7, 2022

Nets Coach Says Harden Not Leaving

Harden isn’t going anywhere, according to Steve Nash. The Brooklyn Nets head coach addressed the media prior to Sunday’s game and shot down rumors of his star guard’s unhappiness. Harden is in it for the long haul as he fights for a championship alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James,” Nash said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “I don’t think anything’s changed on the inside, in our locker room, in our communication, it’s just all the noise from the [outside].”

Steve Nash says the Nets are not trading James Harden pic.twitter.com/RkfiPj1qnv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2022

Nash’s remarks would seem to refute a recent report, via The Athletic’s Shams Charania, saying the Sixers and Nets were engaged in discussions to send Harden to Philly. Those rumors included Maxey and Thybulle as potential “pot sweeteners.”

Simmons Likely Staying Put at Deadline

The Sixers appear ready to stand pat in regard to Simmons at the upcoming trade deadline. They are holding out hope that the three-time All-Star may change his mind and return to the team for the stretch run. Barring a last-minute blockbuster (see: Bradley Beal), Simmons is grounded.

"Why would I … like, you know what I mean? Some of this stuff is crazy. I mean, there’s articles from, you know, I’ll get a call from one of our coaches telling me about an article from a guy that works for the agency of one of the agents. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 6, 2022

According to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Simmons is unlikely to be traded prior to the NBA draft in June. Harden can exercise his player option and become a free agent this summer. Meanwhile, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers dismissed everything as rumor.

“Some of this stuff is crazy,” Rivers said, via Keith Pompey. “I mean, there’s articles from, you know, I’ll get a call from one of our coaches telling me about an article from a guy that works for the agency of one of the agents.”