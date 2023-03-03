Ex-Sixer Danny Green Reveals Why He Didn’t Join Celtics

After the Houston Rockets bought out former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green, Green then chose the Cleveland Cavaliers over other interested parties, like the Boston Celtics. In an interview with Bobby Manning of CLNS Media, the former Sixers explained why he chose the Cavaliers over the Celtics.

“We didn’t have a conversation,” Green told Manning. “There was some interest (from Boston’s end), but then I think they were not ready to make any moves, so there was no conversation up until that point. There was some interest, but not a lot of interest.”

Upon being bought out, the former Sixer explained that he wanted to go to the team that showed him the most interest.

“I was looking to see the right fit, a team where I thought there might’ve been a need for me,” Green said. “Most teams have their rotations, most teams are set with how they’re doing things and it was going to be hard … someone else could come right in and fit, it was going to be different for me coming off injury, but also the team that was most interested.”

Since signing with the Cavaliers, Green has played three games, averaging 3.3 points while shooting 37.5% from the field and 42.9% from three in 9.3 minutes a game.

Green Reflects on Sixers Trade

When Green returned to Philadelphia for the first time since they traded him, the three-time NBA champion delved into how it felt upon being traded to the Grizzlies on February 15.

“I think the hurt part was more disappointing than anything,” he said, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The trade part was a blessing in disguise from the fact that I was non-guaranteed [with the Sixers]. … So I was able to find a team that was interested and also wanted to rehab me and wanted my presence around and chose to pick up my contract. So I was just happy about that.

“Any time you are in the NBA on any roster, it’s Christmas.”

Green also talked about what it was like to return to play in Philadelphia as their opponent.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Green said. “I’m excited about it…I thought I was going to be playing here after the [All-Star] break. So I was planning for that, but luckily I’ve been pushing hard enough to get ready and get back on the floor before the break.”

Green’s Thoughts on Sixers’ Playoff Runs

In his return to the Sixers, Green also talked about what it was like for him on the team during both of the Sixers’ playoff runs in 2021 and 2022.

“It was tough and also coming from the standpoint of sitting on the sideline watching and being hurt. The following year, I thought we could do it, bring it back, but things happen, trades happen, certain guys weren’t happy, wanted to leave and get out. That’s part of the world, part of the game, part of the business, but you live and learn from it.”

Though Green is not putting up the same numbers for the Cavaliers that he did for the Sixers, Green brings championship experience that could potentially benefit Cleveland in the postseason.