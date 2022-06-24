Danny Green Reveals True Feelings on Sixers in Farewell Message

Danny Green endured a lot during his two seasons in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. He fought through several nagging injuries and even survived a small spat with the fans, but his leadership came as advertised and proved to be his biggest asset.

Green was sent packing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The 35-year-old wing is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. There is no timeline for recovery, including the likelihood that Green could be out until after the All-Star break. Nevertheless, Memphis has guaranteed his $10 million option for the 2022-23 season.

Philadelphia had been counting on Green’s championship experience — three rings, with three different franchises — to push them over the hump. It didn’t happen, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. Green made sure to thank everyone in the Sixers’ organization on his way out the door, adding a special message for the fans: “And to the Fans! Y’all some real ones, will never forget yall!”

PHILLY…THANK YOU!!! It’s been real To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE pic.twitter.com/xUYL6Foz6C — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) June 24, 2022

Green knew the writing might be on the wall as he lay writhing in pain on the floor at Wells Fargo Center on May 12. He begged and pleaded with doctors to get back on the bench to be with his teammates. He also looked up to the stands to take in the scene.

“I just felt it was important I be there with them,” Green said. “But if I’m not able to come out, I know something is really wrong so it took me a long time to get out there, which lets you know it was a serious situation but I was able to finally shower and sneak out there for the last couple minutes of the fourth, to see my guys and say goodbye to the fans.”

D’Anthony Melton Ready to ‘Get Too It’

The Sixers received point guard De’Anthony Melton from Memphis, while giving up the No. 23 pick and Green in the deal. The Grizzlies took shooting guard David Roddy out of Colorado State with the pick. CBS Sports reported that Melton had been “losing favor with the coaching staff” in Memphis. Whatever that means.

Phillly what’s the move 👀 I’m ready ready to get too it ✊🏾😏🙌🏾 @sixers — De’Anthony Melton (@DeAnthonyMelton) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Melton was quick to jump on Twitter and say hello to Sixers fans. He was immediately met with “Welcome to Philly” messages and cheesesteak recommendations. The 24-year-old seems ready for a change of scenery on a team where he should have a meaningful role in a three-headed monster guard rotation featuring James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and himself.

De'Anthony Melton is just going to make the Sixers better at both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/6bWYHfhXCi — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) June 24, 2022

Daryl Morey Confident Team Got Better

Sixers president Daryl Morey couldn’t officially address the Melton trade when he met with reporters after the NBA draft. Remember, the deal isn’t yet finalized. However, the savvy front-office executive talked around it in positive tones.

Daryl Morey: “We feel like we got better tonight.” Morey thanked Danny Green, said he wishes he could’ve gotten Green his fourth title. Morey’s unable to talk about the De’Anthony Melton deal (not yet official), is doing some tongue-in-cheek attempting to dance around that. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) June 24, 2022

Morey is of the opinion the Sixers are a better team today than they were yesterday. The goal remains to “win now.”

“We’re trying to win now,” Morey said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re looking for players who can contribute. So if we can get a perimeter defender, maybe for a draft pick, we’d feel very good about that. I think someone like that is someone who can really contribute and be a two-way player. Someone like that would be a really nice addition.”