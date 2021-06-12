Joel Embiid Takes Nasty Fall, Sixers Provide Injury Update on Key Starter

The Philadelphia 76ers took a commanding 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That was the good news on Friday night following their 127-111 blowout win in Game 3. However, the sight of starting forward Danny Green cheering them on from the sideline in a walking boot loomed large over the impressive victory.

Green suffered a right calf strain and limped off the court with 8:15 left in the first quarter. He returned only as a spectator, not to play. Shake Milton (six points) jumped off the bench and subbed in for the ailing veteran, then Furkan Korkmaz (14 points) took his spot in the starting five to start the second half.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers expressed serious doubt they would have the three-time champion available for the foreseeable future. No official ruling has been made on Green’s status for Game 4.

“I have no idea,” Rivers told reporters. “It’s a calf injury, with my doctor’s degree I would tell you that calf injuries aren’t great.”

Obviously, Rivers doesn’t have a real medical degree but his diagnosis sounded ominous. If Green is indeed out, he hasn’t designated his replacement in the lineup.

“Just the next guy has to step up, not sure who that’s going to be yet,” Rivers said. “We’ll go back, watch film, and decide who that will be. I’m not ruling Danny out, but I’m pretty much ruling him out. I doubt if he plays the next game.”

Sixers Overall Mindset Doesn’t Change

The Sixers have been dealing with tough injuries all year so why should it be different in the playoffs? All-Star center Joel Embiid missed 21 games, a lengthy absence that cost him the MVP award. He knows what they have to do to survive and advance.

“We’re resilient. We got a lot of weapons,” Embiid said after Game 3. “[We have] a lot of guys that can play, but Danny’s a big part of what we’ve been doing all season so I hope we get him back as soon as possible. But it’s the same mindset, we gotta keep it going. It starts defensively and offensively just moving the ball.”

Embiid threw his body around with reckless abandon on Friday and finished with 27 points in 34 minutes while helping defend Hawks star Trae Young. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris scored 22 points in another dominant postseason performance. He echoed Embiid’s sentiments while holding out cautious optimism.

“We’re hoping for the best for him and that he’ll be alright,” Harris said. “We’ll just play it by ear, really.”

Embiid Feeling Good After Nasty Fall

Embiid’s 7-foot frame came crashing down like a tree on several occasions on Friday night. He took a particularly nasty fall late in the fourth quarter where he tumbled and flailed around like Humpty Dumpty.

To make matters worse, Hawks center Clint Capela landed awkwardly on his left knee, the one without the torn meniscus. Embiid said he “rolled his ankle” on that play but his body was feeling fine. He’ll continue to get treatment and keep fighting through the pain.

“I’m OK, I’m standing up, I’m walking. I finished the game,” Embiid said. “I’m going to keep fighting. That’s been my motto, whatever happens, get back up and keep it going. As far as getting ready to play basketball, it is tough but that is my job. I got a lot of treatment, I got to lift, I gotta do whatever is necessary to make sure that happens.”