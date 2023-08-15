Ex-Sixer Danny Green Weighs in on James-Harden Daryl Morey Drama

With James Harden at odds with Daryl Morey, former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green gave his thoughts on the matter on ESPN’s NBA Today on August 14, explaining why he understands both sides on the matter.

“As a player, I’m always gonna side with the player. Not just because I’m a player, but I also don’t think he’s wrong. If he was promised something, I think you need to come through with that promise. But I see the other side of it with Daryl Morey. I understand it’s a business. GMs, they make a lot of decisions quickly in the heat of the moment, and your mind is going to change, the emotion is gonna change at different times, and maybe his hands are tied to this. Maybe he’s not able to offer James the extension that he wants. So I understand Daryl. I understand James.”

Green then gave his thoughts on where things go from here between Harden and Morey.

“Do I think this can be something that can be amended? Probably not, but Daryl is going to have to meet him at least halfway to try to bring him into camp. I also don’t see James as a guy that’s going to come into camp and dog it. He’s either not gonna play, or when he does play, I see him being the professional that he is and giving his best, but I don’t see him doing that. I think he’s gonna try to hold out.”

Green was acquired by Morey in exchange for Al Horford in 2020, then was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022 in exchange for De’Anthony Melton.

Kyrie Irving Questions Daryl Morey, Defends James Harden

Former Harden teammate Kyrie Irving defended Harden while calling out Morey for how they’ve handled the situation.

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian??” Irving, a former teammate of Harden’s, tweeted on August 14. “Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?”

Irving was responding to a Wojnarowski post on X (formerly known as Twitter) containing the ESPN wire services story that reported Harden had called Morey a liar while at an Adidas media event in China. In that same statement, Harden vowed that he would never play for a team run by Morey ever again.

Danny Green Vows That His NBA Career Is Not Finished

On the July 27 episode of “The Hoop Chat,” Green commented on his NBA future, explaining why he remains unsigned.

“It’s moving slow. A lot of people are waiting on trades. When you’re the old guy coming off injury, the phone doesn’t ring as much, so I have to get back and prove I’m healthy again,” Green said. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m just waiting to see where trades land and what spaces free up and figure it out from there.”

Green made it clear that he does not believe that his NBA career is done, stating that he believes he has a couple of years left.

“Maybe some people think that I’m done. I’m not done playing. I’m not going to fully transfer over to the media side for another couple of years. I want to play as long as I can because I don’t want to regret saying I had two or three years left that I could have hooped.”

At 36 years old and only one year removed from tearing his ACL, it may not be up to Green whether he’ll stay in the NBA at this point.