Sixers Veteran Has Brutally Honest Take on Game 6: ‘Nut Up or Fold’

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to stave off an embarrassing postseason choke job. The team has dropped two straight games as their series lead over the Raptors has dwindled to 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Toronto.

Prior to leaving for the airport, veteran wing Danny Green had a brutally honest message for everyone: “either we’re going to nut up or fold.” Translation: the Sixers need to man up and assert their will and close out the series or face the consequences. The latter would make them the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff series after taking a 3-0 lead. Green’s comments were meant to serve as a wake-up call to anyone of his teammates still hitting the snooze button.

“We have the pieces, we’ve done it three times already,” Green told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “We have two games to get one but we’re taking it one game at a time. But we want to get this one. We have four opportunities to get one, but now it’s Thursday — it’s coming soon, in Toronto, in their building. We got no choice now, either we’re going to nut up or fold.”

Danny Green with 𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙩𝙚 a quote heading into Game 6 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/0SMSbDltMm — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 27, 2022

Green did his part in Game 5 when he exploded for 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including four dagger triples. There was a point in the first half where his sweet stroke – along with some clutch baskets from Tobias Harris – were the only things keeping the Sixers alive. The three-time champion was inserted into the starting five to start the postseason due to Matisse Thybulle’s vaccination status. He has averaged 8.4 points in 31.8 minutes per game.

Pushing Forward After ‘Tough Loss’

The Sixers’ 103-88 loss on Monday night was a tough pill to swallow. It marked a squandered chance to finish off the Raptors and ended with fans booing the Sixers off their home floor. Head coach Doc Rivers cited a lack of toughness and several players agreed their effort wasn’t good enough.

“To be honest with you this is a tough loss for us, a game that we wanted, we didn’t put enough effort in to get the W but we gotta stick together,” Tobias Harris said. “We gotta figure out how we can gather that type of energy and be able to be at our best. We really just gotta focus on what’s worked for us through the series in the games that we have won and what has been successful and we have to just do more of that.”

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on what went wrong in Game 5 loss to #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/6EYuJKTzQ5 — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) April 26, 2022

Sixers-Raptors Injury Report for Game 6

The early injury report lists two Sixers players out for Game 6: Matisse Thybulle (ineligible) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder). Joel Embiid (right thumb) will be available as he looks to participate in his second straight game since tearing a ligament on his shooting hand. Meanwhile, the Raptors could be without Fred VanVleet (left hip) who is officially “doubtful” for Thursday’s contest. Thaddeus Young (left thumb) was listed available.