Sixers Veteran Gets in War of Words With Timberwolves Guard

Patrick Beverley has been on a warpath recently with some NBA hot takes and Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green has heard enough.

Beverley has taken aim at a variety of players and teams but delivered some particularly harsh commentary on Suns future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

“He can’t guard. He literally can’t guard,” Beverley told Stephen A. Smith during an appearance on “First Take.”

“Man, CP can’t guard nobody, man,” Beverley added. “Everybody in the NBA knows that. What do we call him? Cone. You know when you do cones? Like, in the summertime, you gotta cone. You make a move. What does the cone do?”

Green clapped back at Beverley on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast.

“People target you to too, Pat Bev,” Green said. “You ain’t playing no fu–ing defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. It’s time and time again I’ve seen Luka call your ass little. He’s too f–cking small and right at you every chance he got. When you play Luka, you’re a cone too. How would you like that?”

In response, Beverley found multiple posts backup up his defensive prowess, tagging Green.

@DGreen_14 it’s about getting better right🙏🏾🙏🏾 health and wealth brother pic.twitter.com/NJQUfCagoM — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 18, 2022

“It’s about getting better right,” he wrote. “Health and wealth brother.”

Other Players Have Called Out Beverley

Play

NBA Today breaks down how much blame should be on Chris Paul’s shoulders 🤔 The NBA Today crew discuss just how much blame should be directed towards Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns for their Game 7 blowout. #ESPN #NBAonESPN #NBAToday ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN… 2022-05-16T19:28:57Z

Green is not the only player to speak up about Beverley’s troll-heavy media tour. Nets superstar and former MVP Kevin Durant also fired back at the Timberwolves guard.

“These guys need to stop,” Durant tweeted.

These guys need to stop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 17, 2022

Paul did not play well in the postseason but is still one of the best guards in the league and has been a major part of the turnaround in Phoenix. But Beverley jumped at the opportunity to tear CP3 down after he — and the entire Suns roster — disappeared in a blowout Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.

Former NBAer turner pundit Matt Barnes thinks that Beverly is talking beyond his credentials in the league.

“There’s a thin line between being critical and disrespecting,” Barnes said on ESPN’s NBA Today on Monday. “And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul was completely disrespectful and out of the line. And Pat Beverley talking like he’s that guy. You’re not that guy, plain and simple. Chris Paul played terrible and his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been.

Danny Green Tore Up Knee In Postseason

Green’s season ended on a sour note, with the 34-year-old tearing his ACL and LCL in a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. Green said he doesn’t plan to call it quits because of the injury and is eager to work his way back onto the court.

“I don’t want it to end this way. I’ve considered it. Some people talk to be about it, but I’m like no, this is not me.” Green said. “It’s not how I want to end it. It just gives me motivation to get back on the court sooner than later.”

Green — who averaged 5.9 points last season in Philly — gave himself an ambitious timeline to return.

“I will be back for All-Star break. You got to believe it. You heard it here first,” Green said. “My body and my bones usually heal pretty well. I don’t have any bad habits. So, yeah, I think I’ll be back in time to help a team in the playoff run and show and prove that I’m able to still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs.”