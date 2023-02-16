Danny Green Unveils True Thoughts on Sixers After Trade

Danny Green made his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the very team he played for last season, the Philadelphia 76ers, on February 15. Before the game, Green reflected on the Sixers trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer after he tore his ACL while talking with reporters.

“I think the hurt part was more disappointing than anything,” he said, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The trade part was a blessing in disguise from the fact that I was non-guaranteed [with the Sixers]. … So I was able to find a team that was interested and also wanted to rehab me and wanted my presence around and chose to pick up my contract. So I was just happy about that.

“Any time you are in the NBA on any roster, it’s Christmas.”

Green also reflected on what it was like to be back in Philadelphia following the trade.

“It’s a whirlwind,” Green said. “I’m excited about it…I thought I was going to be playing here after the [All-Star] break. So I was planning for that, but luckily I’ve been pushing hard enough to get ready and get back on the floor before the break.”

In his first game against the Sixers, Green put up a statline of three points, one rebound, and ons teal while shooting one-for-four from the field.

Green’s Thoughts on Sixers’ Tenure

Green spoke very fondly of his time with the Sixers, singling out his opportunity to play with Joel Embiid and James Harden among other things.

“It was great, man,” Green said, per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “I had a chance to be closer to home. Some new family members, some brothers I built with my teammates. Some guys that I have had a chance to play with. I had a chance to play with Joel and James, guys that I’ve always been looking forward to playing with. I made some good rapport with the fans a little bit, did some podcasting, explore the city, restaurants, food.

Green also delved into the playoff runs he had with the Sixers in 2021 and 2022.

“We had a chance to do something special in the two years I was here. The first year, we lost in the second round, I got hurt, but we could’ve easily been a contending team. No. 1 in the East which I don’t think they had done in a long time, and even the second year, we had a good little run.”

Green’s Further Thoughts on Sixers’ Playoff Runs

Green talked about how tough it was to sit on the sidelines with an injury during last year’s playoff run with the Sixers as well as what it was the like the playoff run before that.

“It was tough and also coming from the standpoint of sitting on the sideline watching and being hurt. The following year, I thought we could do it, bring it back, but things happen, trades happen, certain guys weren’t happy, wanted to leave and get out. That’s part of the world, part of the game, part of the business, but you live and learn from it.”

Green definitely knows what it’s like to be on a winner, having made the NBA Finals four times and winning three NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers.