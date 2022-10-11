Surprising New Sixers Addition Making Early Impact With Team-First Mindset

It was a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers as they worked to find the final pieces of a championship roster. Guys like P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton may have taken the spotlight for the most impactful additions but one player who has not gotten enough attention is Danuel House Jr. The Sixers handed the 29-year-old a two-year contract worth $8.5 million with the hopes he would develop into an effective two-way rotation player. The regular season has yet to tip-off, but the early signs of his effectiveness have been impressive and House has already been praised by his coach and several new teammates.

During Monday night’s preseason victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, House had a near-perfect performance. In his 14 minutes of play, House Jr added 10 points, two rebounds, and two steals. He connected on all four shots from the field and both of his three-point attempts. His activity on the defensive side of the ball also made an impact and his energy and athleticism stood out among the Sixers roster.

House Jr’s Mindset

Following the victory, the veteran opened up to media members on his mindset heading into the season. After being asked what his role is on the team, House Jr. replied, “My role is just to be energy, My role is to be the guy to make stuff happen, make plays happen, make a shot, knock down a shot, get a rebound, pass the ball, set the play up, run the play up, set the screen, whatever the team needs pretty much,” per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Danuel House looks pretty good! pic.twitter.com/MYv6GKkBIS — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) September 8, 2022

This team-first mentality has also caught the attention of Doc Rivers and the rest of the Sixers’ locker room. When asked about his thoughts on House Jr. following the game, Rivers stated per Pompey, “I love him. I love his spirit before he gets on the court. I love his talk. He’s one of the other guys that talks a lot. But he shoots the ball. He’s just playing very, very smart basketball.”

This has been an early theme surrounding the Sixers. Several other teammates have opened up about the veterans’ positive impact. House Jr. specifically mentioned his relationship with Paul Reed and how his knowledge of music has opened the door for this relationship when talking to Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

History With Harden

It is no coincidence that House Jr made his way to Philadelphia. He had his best years with the Houston Rockets alongside James Harden and under Daryl Morey. During the 2019-20 season, he served as the team’s primary starting small forward and averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during his 30.4 minutes per game.

While he may not see as large of a role on the Sixers, House Jr. still looks to be a seamless fit alongside Harden. His willing shooting and impactful defense make him a solid three-and-D option for the team and he has already benefitted from Harden’s gravity.

This is how Harden’s gravity as a scorer creates points without him actually doing anything. Garland takes a step too far away from home to take away the driving lane, and Harden rifles to House for a C/S. There was nothing there for House, and then Harden enters the picture. pic.twitter.com/89Z7ahjaXk — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 11, 2022

This additional depth on the Sixers’ bench has been a major reason for optimism surrounding the team. Each guy is sure to play a role in the team’s success this year and the attitude that House Jr. enters the season with is a major indication of this. Having this type of lineup diversity is a major asset throughout a full 82-game season and House Jr. will surely be ready for whatever role is asked of him.