Sixers Role Player Gives Unique Comparison for Team Chemistry

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding the chemistry of the Philadelphia 76ers to start the season. Their uneasy start had fans worried and seeing James Harden and Joel Embiid seemingly find their stride without the other on the court made these concerns grow. Among the team, there have been plenty of positive outward comments regarding the chemistry to shut down this narrative. When speaking to the media following Sunday morning’s team practice Danuel House Jr had an interesting comparison of the team’s chemistry. As the 29-year-old put it, “It’s like a gumbo pot. The longer you let the seasoning sit, the better the gumbo hit,” per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Danuel House Jr. on Sixers’ chemistry, team growing closer on and off the court: “It’s like a gumbo pot. The longer you let the seasoning sit, the better the gumbo hit.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) December 18, 2022

Embiid’s Thoughts

This message has been echoed by the Sixers superstar as well. When speaking to the media following the recent overtime win over the Lakers, Embiid put it “We’ve had a great vibe all season. The record might be-we might be 13-12 but it hasn’t changed anything off the court. We got a bunch of great guys, positive energy.”

While the discussion surrounding the team’s vibe or chemistry can at times be overstated, it is great to see Embiid speak fondly of his teammates. The team has begun to show some progress in getting on the same page on the court which must continue to improve moving forward. Whether it be through off-court activities, on-court practice, or simply just allowing the team to get healthy hopefully the gumbo continues to be seasoned.

Sixers are gathered around a TV in the practice gym to watch the end of the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/n0h9oAUtOI — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) December 18, 2022

House Jr’s Battle For Minutes

The Sixers signed House Jr this offseason to a two-year deal worth $8.4 million with the second season as a player option. As Sixers’ President of Player Operations Daryl Morey stated in the press release at the time of the signing, “Danuel is a very talented two-way player who immediately bolsters our wing depth and strengthens our roster He is a willing shooter from outside who can space the floor and punish the opposition. On defense, his size, athleticism and ability to guard multiple positions make him a tough match-up, especially as we plan for a deep playoff run. I’m excited for Danuel’s future in Philadelphia.”

It has not been the smoothest transition to Philadelphia for House Jr. Through the first 23 games he has played with the team he has averaged 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in his 18.3 minutes per game. The Texas A&M product also has connected on 16 of his 46 three-point attempts (34.8%) which is slightly below his career average of 36.5%, but also seems to be one of the more well-liked players within the locker room.

The thought process for bringing in House Jr was that he would be a more complete two-way wing. While he has shown some positive signs, most notably his tendency to attempt to rip the rim down every time he dunks the ball, there also have been some concerning stretches from the 6’7″ forward. His scatterbrained style of play at times leaves him looking aloof, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Danuel House Jr. looking to put an exclamation point on this one. Nasty dunk after great defense down the other end on DiVincenzo on the prior possession. #Sixers #HereTheyCome #Warriors pic.twitter.com/HzIfD7d1U0 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 17, 2022

His role within the rotation will be one to keep an eye on moving forward. The recent emergence of Matisse Thybulle will be a threat to House Jr for minutes, although the debate if his defensive impact makes up for his offensive shortcomings will continue. Expect some experimentation throughout the rest of the season as Doc Rivers and the Sixers look to figure out what is best for the team but House Jr’s role should not be set in stone.