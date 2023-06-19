Former Sixers Lottery Pick Floated as Free Agent Target

On top of what will already be on their plate this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers also have to consider who else they can add to their frontcourt. With free agency coming up, Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire proposed that the Sixers go after former lottery pick Dario Saric to add to their frontcourt.

“Why not reunite with Saric? The former Sixer has played for three teams since his initial stay in Philadelphia, but he shot 39.1% from deep after being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 2023 deadline. He is a skilled big man, he stretches the floor, he can rebound the ball, and he’s a skilled passer. A reunion with Saric would add more depth to the bench unit,” Carlin wrote.

The Sixers technically did not draft Saric, as he was drafted No. 12 by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to the Sixers. Saric did not come over to the NBA until 2016, where he would then play for the Sixers for a little over two years before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018.

Since then, he has bounced from the Timberwolves to the Phoenix Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that time, Saric has established himself as a dependable – not remarkable – stretch big, as he is a career 36% shooter from deep.

Seth Curry Floated as Sixers Free Agent Target

Saric is not the only former Sixer that Carlin believes the Sixers should target. He also explained why he believes the Sixers should take a look at Seth Curry as a free agent target. Carlin explained how Curry could help while adding how Curry’s friends are on the team, which could factor into a possible reunion.

“Why not bring him back? Curry is an excellent shooter who can space the floor and give Embiid and Harden (if he returns) everything they need to produce. He dealt with some injuries in the 2022-23 season, but he still shot 40.5% from deep for the Brooklyn Nets. He has a good relationship with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and it will be interesting to see how he would fit in with this group.”

Curry’s abilities as a three-point shooter should make him a hot commodity on the open market. The question is how much his interested suitors will be willing to offer him.

Sixers Expected to Trade Tobias Harris

It’s very possible the Sixers may not look to free agency for more help but rather through trades. NBA Insider Matt Moore of Action Network revealed on June 18 that he expects the Sixers to trade one of their starters this offseason.

“Tobias Harris for the Sixers and Tyus Jones for the Grizzlies are two players I am confident will be on new teams by the end of the summer,” Moore wrote.

Harris’ $39.3 million expiring contract could look really appealing for a team looking for cap relief. The Sixers have had most of their assets stripped from them thanks to the James Harden trade, and they likely wouldn’t get a player of equal value for Harris.

What they could get out of Harris’ contract is getting multiple players who would fit on the team better than him, which would give the team more depth. Harris has never quite fit well with the Sixers, and his scoring abilities aren’t as needed with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden (potentially) on the team next season.