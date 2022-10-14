Sixers Boss Opens Up About ‘Very Weird’ Offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers spent much of the summer remaking the roster in GM Daryl Morey’s image. Since coming to the City of Brotherly Love, Morey has brought in a cadre of familiar names, including James Harden, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House, and PJ Tucker. All four players were rostered by the Rockets in the mid-to-late 2010s, when Morey was the GM in Houston.

And Morey knows how it looks. He explained to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer that the summer played out in a “very weird” way. But rather than Morey looking to recreate the imperfect Houston Rockets in the Delaware Valley, Morey believes the Sixers are uniquely positioned to gel quickly, given their shared background.

“It all sort of fell, and it’s created a pretty interesting and, I think, positive dynamic because there is a lot of familiarity, both with the players together and also the coaching staff.”

But that’s not the only reason the summer was a strange one for Philadelphia. In addition to a multitude of Rockets joining Philadelphia’s ranks, the Sixers also came under league scrutiny for James Harden’s contract renegotiation, which triggered an investigation earlier in the summer.

But according to Morey, Harden contract was the product of years of collaboration, not foul play.

Morey Defends 76ers Amid League Investigation

The James Harden contract looks, to any outsider, sketchy. Did the Sixers just assume Harden would take a $12 million pay cut several weeks down the line when they signed PJ Tucker in free agency? If not, then the team would have had to have a tip that Harden would opt out of his $37 million deal, which would be, yes, *checks notes* tampering.

That’s one side of the story. But Morey offered up another narrative to Mizell.

“Morey, though, reminds that he and Rivers have been in the front office or on the coaching bench for two decades apiece, and thus have worked with a significant collection of players. A contending roster already anchored by Harden, MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, and rising star Tyrese Maxey also makes the Sixers a naturally attractive destination for complementary free agents,” Mizell wrote on October 13.

Sometimes employees just like working for a specific boss. In football, how often do assistants and coordinators travel with a recently-hired head coach from the old team? Often. It’s entirely possible Tucker, House, Harrell, and Melton all think highly of Morey, leading them to the City of Brotherly Love.

But that’s not the only reason players should be attracted to Philadelphia.

The 76ers Are Equipped to Win Now

Imagine, for a moment, that you’re an NBA free agent. Is there a destination more appealing than Philadelphia for championship hungry players?

Okay, yes, sure. Golden State? Definitely. Lovely weather, Silcon Valley, Steph Curry, free boxing classes from Draymond Green, I get it.

But back East, Philadelphia is as ready to win the title as any other team in the league. Embiid is smack-dab in the middle of his prime. The front office is aggressive. James Harden needs to win a title to avoid being the guard version of Karl Malone.

Philadelphia is an attractive destination for any player. So maybe that’s why players flocked to the Liberty City this summer.