Sixers’ Daryl Morey Issues Strong Statement After James Harden’s Trade Request

It’s no secret that James Harden wants off the Philadelphia 76ers, just like it’s not a secret that the Sixers won’t grant his request just to get him off the team. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is aware of this, and he gave his first thoughts on Harden’s trade request while talking on “The Anthony Gargano Show” on WPEN-FM 97.5 The Fanatic

“The reality is, if we do look at a trade, it’s going to be for one of two things,” Morey said on July 18. “It’s either going to be for a player who continues to help us be right there like we were last year, up three-two on one of the best teams in the East in the Celtics.”

Morey added that the Sixers won’t make the trade if they don’t get that player that could help them.

“If we don’t get a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said. “And if James were to turn his mind around, we would all be thrilled. But, at this moment, he does prefer to be traded, and we are attempting to honor that.”

James Harden & Daryl Morey’s Relationship is ‘Severed’

On July 17, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Harden predicament has led to his relationship with Morey being fractured.

“The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it’s essentially fractured throughout this process.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/aMhSJ9gDqS — The Rally (@TheRally) July 17, 2023

“The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey…is essentially severed. It’s essentially fractured throughout this process. There’s no longer that valve of open-minded, open-ended trust that we’ve seen over the course of the 692 games that Daryl Morey and James Harden have been together in Houston and in Philly,” Charania said.

Charania added that Harden still wants the Los Angeles Clippers as his next team, and rival teams believe that’s where this situation is headed.

“(Harden) wants a trade, and he wants a trade to the Clippers. And rival teams I’ve spoke to in Vegas and now, they still believe that’s the path that the Sixers to go down potentially, but it’s going to come down to those two teams engaging and really getting to a potential deal.”

Clippers-Harden Trade ‘Not Happening Anytime Soon’

Despite Harden’s interest in the Clippers, The Athletic’s Law Murray reported that a deal between the two sides won’t happen for a while.

“Anyone waiting on that particular transaction might want to take a walk outside because it’s not happening anytime soon. The Clippers will still keep a pulse on that potential deal and other smaller ones that would achieve the ideals of consolidating the depth on the roster,” Murray wrote.

He added that the expiring contracts that the Clippers possess could lead to a trade for other players who aren’t Harden.

“With a beaucoup of tradable contracts compared to other teams that could pursue Harden or other players, the Clippers are going to be open for business. It’s just that the business is not going to resemble the hot stove rush hour of the first days of free agency; the baristas are going to take rest breaks and clean the store for a bit.”