Sixers Twitter Annihilates DeAndre Jordan After ‘Classless Foul’

It hasn’t been going well for DeAndre Jordan in Philadelphia. Doc Rivers’ favorite pet project was getting lambasted by Sixers fans on Tuesday following a hard foul on Duane Washington Jr. It was ruled a flagrant 2 and earned Jordan a much-deserved ejection.

Prior to that, Jordan had six points and six rebounds in nine minutes. Those stats look good on paper but they were ugly minutes, filled with sloppy defense and wandering feet on offense. The one-time All-Star can’t get out of his own way, especially in pick-and-roll situations. Jordan was signed to fill the void left by Andre Drummond at the backup center spot. It’s not working.

DeAndre Jordan taking the flagrant 2 to get himself ejected is exactly what the Sixers needed. Team player. — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) April 6, 2022

“It’s funny, getting him, and honestly, I don’t know what DJ is gonna bring us,” Rivers said on March 4 after the Sixers inked Jordan, via Sixers Wire. “He hasn’t played a lot over the last couple of years, but I know he’s big. You’re either 7-feet tall or you’re not, and he is.”

Jordan is averaging 4.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12 games for the Sixers. Again, those numbers don’t appear bad until you watch him play. The 33-year-old has been the subject of much scorn from the Philly faithful, especially after Rivers benched him against Milwaukee. Now the cries to get rid of Jordan are reaching deafening tones following his antics versus Indiana. Maybe he should be permanently ejected.

Absolutely dreadful and classless foul by DeAndre Jordan @NBA There should be no other solution other than suspending him for the remainder of the season and the playoffs. The Sixers will have to try to give a new backup center an opportunity… https://t.co/rGbYHZKmkh — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) April 6, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers Twitter Sees Better Options Than Jordan

Twitter can be a terrible place when the Sixers lose. Turns out, it can be pretty bad for certain players following a blowout win. Jordan was Public Enemy No. 1 on Tuesday night, thanks to a “classless” flagrant 2 foul delivered with 9:19 left in regulation. And Sixers fans unloaded on the former Los Angeles Lakers big man.

Forbes’ Bryan Toporek pointed out that the Sixers are getting outscored by 4.1 points per 100 possessions when Jordan is in the game. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann supplied a video clip showing how bad the “defensive communication” has been with him on the floor.

The Sixers' defensive communication when Joel Embiid is out of the game has not been sharp. You can see Dan Burke's frustration on the bench here. On an old problem for the Sixers popping up yet again: https://t.co/tGHVzmOBNf pic.twitter.com/aflfGi6yOL — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 6, 2022

The options behind Jordan aren’t great: Paul Millsap, Paul Reed, or Charles Bassey. It might not matter with the way Joel Embiid has been playing down the stretch. He’s averaging 37 minutes per game over his last six games, and 33.7 minutes per game for the year.

fun annual podcast we do for no particular reason: The 9 Minutes Played By The Sixers’ Backup Center Is Ruining My Life https://t.co/1GKI1s8GIK — Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) April 6, 2022

Twitter user Gator joked that “the refs should give Deandre Jordan a flagrant 2 every game and we may never blow a lead again.” Meanwhile, Hoops Reference called Jordan “flat out garbage.” It might be time to reassign Bassey from the G League.

Bassey is better than Deandre Jordan, Paul Millsap, AND Paul Reed… he should be our backup Center https://t.co/RV5gSO2yq6 — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) April 3, 2022

Teammates Love Jordan’s Veteran Leadership

One place where Jordan doesn’t seem to be feeling negative vibes is in the Sixers’ locker room. His new teammates love the veteran leadership and savvy awareness that DeAndre 3000 has brought to the team. Jordan has been getting rave reviews for bringing 12.7 minutes of “championship” energy per game.

“One big word: leadership,” Tobias Harris said of Jordan, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s always pushing us. He understands that you only get so many chances at getting a championship, so he’s fully all-in. His leadership is huge. Everyone on the team will say it. Just one of the best locker-room guys in the league.”

Tobias Harris and DeAndre Jordan are beginning to build some good chemistry on the floor. The duo connected for multiple alley-oops over the past two games. #Sixers

pic.twitter.com/exYw0EtyCK — Matt Gregan (@Gregan_Sports) April 3, 2022

Harris and Jordan were teammates for one season together for the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers was the coach of that 2017-18 team that finished 10th in the Western Conference.