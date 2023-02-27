De’Anthony Melton Issues Health Update After Quiet Sixers Stretch

Amidst all of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ successes so far this season, one of the more heartwarming developments has been De’Anthony Melton’s rise. A draft night trade that also served as a Danny Green salary dump, Melton has evolved from a bench-unit menace to a starter with the Sixers.

Melton has more than lived up to the hype as a defender, with a blocks rate (87th percentile) and steals rate (96th percentile) among the league’s elite, per Cleaning the Glass.

But since the All-Star Break, something has been a little. . . off. He’s not missed any time but opened up about a lingering back issue after the Sixers’ heartbreaking loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

“My body’s feeling actually way better than before,” Melton said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “So I think that’s the most important thing and just managing it. Understanding where I gotta get lifts in and get treatment and stuff like that. So I think I’m doing a good job at it right now and just got to stay on it.”

Still, there’s no doubt Melton isn’t 100%. Since the All-Star Break, his minutes are down to 19.0 per game, whereas he’s up to nearly 30.0 per game this season on the whole.

Rivers Questions Melton’s Health Before All-Star Break

Melton’s health decline has apparently been weeks in the making. Before the All-Star Break, head coach Doc Rivers suggested Melton was in serious need of the time off.

“I think a lot of guys needed the break and De’Anthony being one of them,” said coach Doc Rivers a few weeks ago, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We ask him to guard the best guy every single night. He’s got a hard job so I think he can’t wait to just relax for a couple days. Not worry about every single night there’s a good player on the other team.”

As noted, Melton hasn’t looked the same since play resumed.

If Melton isn’t 100%, that usually means more time for Tyrese Maxey who is in the middle of his own rut lately.

Maxey’s Been Forcing the Ball Lately for Philadelphia

Prior to the season, Maxey appeared on a crash course with his first All-Star appearance following an electric sophomore campaign. But a foot injury in mid-November upended those hopes, and, by extension, Maxey’s place in the starting five.

Since being officially moved to the bench by Rivers on January 15, Maxey’s production has fluctuated, often wildly at times. There are nights when Maxey explodes for 25+ points, as he did on February 10 against the New York Knicks.

But he’s also been prone to Houdini-esque disappearing acts. Case in point: in his 25 games since returning from injury, Maxey’s scored 10 points or fewer five times. Prior to his injury, he posted just one such game. And last season, he was limited to ten points or less just 10 times.

As Rivers noted on Saturday, when shots don’t fall for Maxey, the former Kentucky Wildcat begins forcing shots that aren’t there.

After the game, head coach Doc Rivers appeared to note Maxey’s forced play.

“We got to get the ball in his hands more and then what happens when he doesn’t, then he forces a little bit, but you don’t blame them,” Rivers said. “He’s fighting defensively. He’s doing everything we’ve asked him to do, but we got to get him more involved.”

Maxey may continue getting opportunities to perform, however, as the Sixers continue to work with Melton on getting him back to 100%. Philadelphia takes on the Miami Heat Monday night.