Sixers At Risk of Losing ‘Slam Dunk’ Roster Addition

In his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers thus far, De’Anthony Melton has panned out so well that Bryan Toporek of Liberty Ballers called him a “slam dunk” addition. However, Toporek added that because of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, it may be difficult for them to keep him long-term.

“While the Sixers’ offseason signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. haven’t panned out as hoped yet, their trade for De’Anthony Melton already looks like a slam dunk. Melton has made a convincing case to retain a starting spot permanently as the two-way connective tissue that the Sixers need alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden.

“That sounds like the type of player whom the Sixers should seek to retain long-term, but the NBA’s current extension rules will make it far more difficult for them to do so,” Toporek said.

Toporek then previewed what an extension with the Sixers could look like with Melton.

“Under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the starting salary of an extension can be no higher than 120 percent of the player’s previous salary or 120 percent of the league’s estimated average salary, whichever is greater. In Melton’s case, it will be the latter.”

Projections For Melton’s Next Extension

Toporek first projected what Melton’s extension would look like if it were based on his previous salary.

“Since Melton is earning only $8 million in 2023-24, the Sixers would be limited to offering him no more than $9.6 million in the first year of his extension if they based it off his previous salary. He could get 8 percent annual raises from there, but the total value of his four-year extension would top out at roughly $43 million.

“-2024-25: $9,600,000

-2025-26: $10,368,000

-2026-27: $11,136,000

-2027-28: $11,904,000

Total: $43,008,000”

Toporek then previewed what Melton’s extension would look like it’s based on the league’s estimated average salary.

“The Sixers could offer Melton up to roughly $14.1 million as the starting salary of his new extension. With 8 percent annual raises, the four-year total would land at nearly $63.2 million, which would be a similar AAV to the likes of Dejounte Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Markelle Fultz.

“2024-25: $14,100,000

2025-26: $15,228,000

2026-27: $16,350,000

2027-28: $17,484,000

Total: $63,180,000

Toporek explained how extension talks could change should either the NBA or NBPA opt out of the current CBA by February 8.

“This Melton extension headache is among the many reasons why Sixers fans should want either the NBA or the National Basketball Players Association to opt out of the current CBA by the Feb. 8 deadline. If either side does so, the CBA will expire following the 2022-23 season, which will give both sides a chance to renegotiate the current extension rules.”

Melton’s contract runs through 2024, though his contract is partially guaranteed for $1.5 million next season. Given how well he’s played, it’s likely the Sixers will fully guarantee it.

Starting Lineup Change With Melton Could Be Permanent

Before the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets on January 25, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic stated that Melton replacing Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup could be a permanent change in the starting lineup.

“Mixing and matching might be the plan moving forward, but the group with Melton starting alongside Embiid, Harden, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker is now up to plus-12.8 points per 100 possession net rating this season. This feels like the most common starting lineup going forward, if not the permanent one,” Hofmann said.

The Sixers have not lost a game since making this change on January 15.