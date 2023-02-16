Dewayne Dedmon Issues Bold Assessment of Sixers After Buyout Saga

The Philadelphia 76ers were in an enviable spot at the trade deadline. With no paralyzing gaps on the roster, Philadelphia was in a spot to simply shed salary (and look for upgrades in the process), which it did by moving Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels.

But if there was one spot that could use upgrading, it was the backup big position. Without any additions, the Sixers were likely plowing forward with Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed splitting backup reps.

Fortunately, Philadelphia didn’t end its roster-building with McDaniels.

The Sixers added former Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon to the fold after his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs. And recently, Dedmon went on the record to explain why he choose Philadelphia as his post-buyout destination.

“Just talent everywhere,” Dedmon said, per Justin Grasso of si.com. “Such a talented team. I mean, you got one of the best bigs in the league in Joel (Embiid), you got an established All-Star in James (Harden), and an up-and-coming guard in (Tyrese) Maxey. It’s a great team, able to get up and down the floor and win games.”

Dedmon also explained what he expects to bring to the rotation.

Dedmon: ‘I’m a Solid Fit’ with Sixers

Though the Philadelphia 76ers boast a top-ten defensive rating, there’s really no such thing as too much defense, especially come playoff time.

With offensive dynamos in the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics likely waiting for the Sixers come April, Dedmon explained that he aims to keep Philly’s defense strong.

“Just the style of play,” Dedmon said. “I feel like I can come in and help on the defensive end, talk, communicating, and just try to be in the right spots. I feel I’m a solid fit, good choice, and it worked out.”

In addition to defense, Dedmon’s addition could go a way toward improving Philadelphia’s awful rebounding. As it stands, Philadelphia is 28th in rebounding, a glaring weakness in an otherwise stout rotation.

Dedmon’s past at least backs up his identity as a decent rebounder.

In three seasons with the Heat, Dedmon averaged 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Sixers will be especially interested in that rebounding figure, as Philadelphia is currently 28th in rebounding this season.

Harrell, by contrast, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. Known more for his offense than defensive ability, Harrell is a serious potential playoff liability for Philadelphia, necessitating the signing of Dedmon.

McDaniels Excited to Get Started with Sixers

Dedmon isn’t the only new Sixer looking to settle into their new environment. Jalen McDaniels, who the Sixers traded for at the deadline, recently spoke about his excitement at joining a new club.

“Definitely exciting,” McDaniels said, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. “Just a team that’s been far in the past and planning on going there this year, and just them coming after me and wanting me to be here, it says a lot like I could bring to the team help get to that point.”

McDaniels is entering a wildly different scenario than he’s been used to over the course of his young career. Spending three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, McDaniels has been part of teams that have routinely struggled to make the playoffs.

In Philadelphia, that shouldn’t be a problem at all. The Sixers will just hope McDaniels holds up come playoff time.