Sixers Signing Potential Montrezl Harrell Rotation Replacement: Report

The trade deadline might have come and gone, but that hasn’t stopped the Philadelphia 76ers from making necessary rotation additions via the buyout market as they eye a playoff push.

One area of need for Philadelphia at the trade deadline was finding a serviceable backup big for the playoffs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers finally got their man in the form of former Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon:

The 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023

Dedmon was traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the deadline in a salary-dumping move. The Spurs then waived Dedmon, making him a free agent.

In three seasons with the Heat, Dedmon averaged 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Sixers will be especially interested in that rebounding figure, as Philadelphia is currently 28th in rebounding this season.

Dedmon will likely compete with Montrezl Harrell for the lion’s share of backup big minutes. Harrell is averaging 5.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. Known more for his offense than defensive ability, Harrell is a serious potential playoff liability for Philadelphia, necessitating the signing of Dedmon.

What’s Next for Paul Reed?

Adding Dedmon likely slides Paul Reed even further down Philadelphia’s pecking order. The former DePaul player is seeing just 9.4 minutes per game this season, often banished to the end of Doc Rivers’ bench.

Prior to the trade deadline, Bryan Toporek of Liberty Ballers explained why it’s in the Sixers’ best interest to potentially move on from Reed if they won’t play him.

“With Reed set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, the Sixers should be looking to move him ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline if Harrell has permanently jumped over him in the rotation. Otherwise, the asset-strapped Sixers will risk losing one of their only promising young players for nothing in the summer,” Toporek wrote.

While Harrell is a much better offensive player than Reed, Reed brings a much higher defensive ceiling. Though Reed is also a very unpolished product, more often a bull in a china shop than graceful antelope.

The Sixers aren’t in a place to give Reed the opportunity to develop properly. It’s for that very same reason that Isaiah Joe was cut before the season. Now, given some latitude, Joe has developed into a capable three-point threat with the Thunder. On one hand, a player like that would always be welcome on Philadelphia’s bench. On the other, it’s worth wondering whether Joe would have been given as many opportunities in the City of Brotherly Love as he has with OKC.

That’s Philadelphia’s conundrum with fringe players like Reed and why Toporek suggested the Sixers move on from Reed.

Tyrese Maxey Sounds Off on Statement Game

The Sixers will need everyone to step over the next few weeks in order to build momentum for the playoffs. Tyrese Maxey seems to have gotten that message in spades, exploding for 27 points including five-for-eight from three against the Knicks last Friday.

After the game, Maxey breathed a major sigh of relief.

“Yeah, I feel good, I feel better,” Maxey said, per Dave Early of Liberty Ballers. “I had a rough past week, mentally, didn’t play well. I had a conversation with my parents yesterday for about an hour-and-a-half and you know, I kind of got all the emotions out that I needed to get out.”

The Sixers will face off against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.