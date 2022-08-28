Sixers Not Among Eastern Conference’s Elite in Preseason Rankings

The Philadelphia 76ers ended familiarly: a second-round playoff loss. It’s become par for the course for the Sixers; the club has bowed out in the Eastern Conference Semis in four of the last five postseasons.

So the Sixers hit the drawing board, looking to add depth to a second unit that was 27th in scoring last season. And the Sixers largely accomplished that goal by bringing in Danuel House and PJ Tucker via free agency and trading for De’Anthony Melton.

While Tucker and his ferocious defense will likely start for the Sixers, House and Melton should go a long way towards shoring up that thin second unit.

Each of the moves went a long way toward the Sixers acing the summer. But it wasn’t quite enough to elevate the Sixers to the top of the Eastern Conference, let alone the league writ large.

The Sixers Are Not Among the East’s Elite

In ESPN’s latest preseason rankings, the Sixers came in at No. 10. It’s not the NBA basement by any means, but it’s still on the outside looking in on the league’s best.

“The 76ers knew they needed to shore up some weaknesses this offseason,” wrote Tim Bontemps in that ESPN ranking, “namely athleticism, rebounding and toughness. By adding De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia did just that. Those moves were made possible largely because James Harden took a pay cut, which signaled everyone in the franchise is pulling in the same direction.”

Athleticism, check. Rebounding, check. Toughness, check.

So the Sixers ticked off all of the boxes on their summer to-do list, so why weren’t they ranked higher? The answer, unfortunately, has little to do with Philadelphia and more to do with their top-notch opposition.

In those rankings, the Sixers were the fourth Eastern Conference team, behind the Boston Celtics (No. 2 overall), Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3 overall), and the Miami Heat (No. 7 overall).

The Celtics are coming off an electric postseason run where they finished runners-up in the Finals. The Bucks have a strong trio in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. And the Heat are, well, still the Heat. And as long as Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley are steering the ship, the Heat deserve every benefit of the doubt.

Sixers’ Title Window Closing Quick?

Despite the disappointing rankings, the Sixers are still in a prime position to compete for a title.

Here’s the catch: the window might be closing sooner than previously thought. For as youthful and exciting as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are, the rest of the projected starting lineup are all over 30.

Next season, the Sixers are going to be heavily relying on those three 30-year-olds in big ways. PJ Tucker will be expected to guard the other team’s best player. James Harden will be needed as the team’s primary playmaker and shooter. And Tobias Harris’ reliable play should bring a calming presence to the court.

But over-relying on aging vets is a dangerous gamble. It makes a deep bench all the more necessary. Fortunately, the Sixers took steps in that department, as well.