Doc Rivers Announces New Role for Sixers’ Young Guard

Over the last two seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have demonstrated a strong ability to scout and develop young talent. Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed stand out as two draft-day swings that have both developed into capable (and in Maxey’s case, budding All-Star level) talent.

It’s a strong departure from the generation immediately before Maxey’s. It’s a strange paradox: The Process netted lottery pick after lottery pick, with the Sixers landing a string of can’t-miss talents including Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, Markelle Fultz, and Ben Simmons. Of those top picks, Embiid is the only one still with the Sixers. Then there were the chronic misses on mid-range picks: trading away Mikal Bridges for Zhaire Smith being the paramount offense.

While Maxey took little time showing his star capabilities, the can’t be necessarily said about another young Sixers guard: Jaden Springer. Springer, picked at No. 28 in the 2021 draft, spent most of his rookie year in the G-League. His calling card is relentless defense, but his limitation is a nonexistent offensive game.

Two Jaden Springer FTs. He’s gotten an extended run in this second scrimmage half. pic.twitter.com/MkureuIGeE — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 8, 2022

But that could be changing this summer. Head coach Doc Rivers announced that the team would be experimenting with Springer at point guard, rather than his usual wing/two-guard spot, over the next week to get him comfortable handling the ball and initiating the offense.

“We’re still working on him, so we’ve allowed him to play a lot of point guard,” Rivers explained. “That’s something we didn’t see, obviously, when we drafted him, but we’re trying to find a position that he can play.”

Rivers was careful not to put too much on Springer’s plate though, keeping expectations light.

Springer Still Projects to Spend Season in G-League

Don’t expect Springer to take the floor next to Maxey or James Harden any time soon. Rather, Springer is headed for another season to refine his skills in the G-League. But the goal is to keep Springer playing the point, which Rivers summed up during the preseason.

“I actually think he’s more comfortable [playing point guard]. He’s not a point guard, but he’s way more comfortable there. He doesn’t try to force it as much because he has the ball in his hands. I thought in camp, he did a great job overall in that spot, and we’re gonna do a little bit in the G League as well. Jaden’s got a great body, he’s strong as heck. I was laughing; the Blue team decided they were going to try and ISO Jaden, and I was like, ‘That’s not gonna work for you guys very well.’ I think,” Rivers said.

Perhaps Springer’s offense is still a ways away. But Rivers as Rivers pointed out, Springer would be an excellent contributor if basketball was just a half-court game.

“He’s an NBA defender right now, and the next step is the rest of the stuff.”

Time will tell who joins Springer in the G-League next season. As it stands, the Sixers face a difficult roster decision in the not-too-distant future.

Sixers Face Roster Crunch After Queen Release

On Sunday, the Sixers parted ways with reigning G-League MVP Trevelin Queen, whom the team signed to a non-guaranteed two-year deal this summer. It’s the first domino in a series to fall for the Sixers this summer.

As it stands, the Sixers have 19 players rostered, with 18 under contract. Two of those players will join Springer in the G-League on a two-way contract. That means the Sixers will have to cut or trade at least one more player to get to the league’s maximum of 15 contracted players during the regular season.

As NBA insider Derek Bodner pointed out, that likely means either Isaiah Joe or Charles Bassey get the cut next.

Assuming there's no trade, the final cut is likely coming down to either:

– Isaiah Joe ($1.78m, non-guaranteed, becomes fully guaranteed on opening night) or – Charles Bassey ($1.563m, $75k guaranteed, becomes fully guaranteed on Jan 10th). — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 9, 2022

Do the Sixers need another center? Not with Embiid, Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and PJ Tucker all capable of playing the position. Joe, on the other hand, can provide a semi-capable shot on a random Tuesday in February. Tough decisions indeed.