Doc Rivers Reveals His Decision-Making For Backup Center Rotations

The backup center position has been much higher up on the list of concerns for the Philadelphia 76ers in previous years. However, there have still been some questions regarding Doc Rivers’ decision-making regarding which player fills the backup role when Joel Embiid is off of the court. Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell, and P.J. Tucker have each had an opportunity to make an impact in different situations.

Following the 119-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Rivers was asked about his thought process for who to play. The veteran head coach said a lot of the decisions come down to offense and defense and stated, “I actually like Trez more with James (Harden) because Trez knows how to play off James a little bit better offensively. I like Paul Reed defensively. So that’s what we’re calling,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Rivers’ Decision Against Raptors:

During the previous matchup with the Raptors, both Harrell and Reed got chances as the backup center. Rivers elected to go with Harrell in the first half but he was unable to make an impact. In just four minutes of play, the former Sixth Man of the Year tallied one rebound, shot 0-2 from the free-throw line, and was an overall -4 during his time on the court.

Rivers changed tactics in the second half with Bball Paul rotating in. Reed saw just three minutes of play with a personal foul being the only statistical category he recorded. He also was a -4 during his brief time on the court.

Paul Reed Full Highlight Reel I 9 points in 12 minutes I Sixers vs Raptors Game 6 Paul Reed was 4/6 from the floor on 12 passes from James Harden and a -2 on the court in round one, major props to Bball Paul for holding his own #PaulReed #BBallPaul #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/mJjpxQF4pN — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) April 29, 2022

It was concerning not to see Rivers go with Reed right away in this matchup. The Raptors’ roster is filled with lengthy and athletic wings who are difficult to match up with. Reed is one of the only players on the Sixers roster with the type of versatility to match this. Harrell looked greatly overmatched due to his lack of size and athleticism. Reed, who was tied for first in the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes last year, could also provide a lift to a Sixers team that currently ranks 24th in the NBA in blocks and steals while struggling greatly on the defensive end.

Despite his seeming unwillingness to give the DePaul product an opportunity, Rivers did cave and give Reed playing time against the Raptors last year. Reed played more minutes against Toronto than any other team in the league last season and provided the team with a defensive boost. The Sixers will have an opportunity to make a rotation change as they face off with the Raptors once again tonight.

Sixers Backup Center Outlook

There were high hopes for the potential impact that Harrell could make, but the former Sixth Man of the Year has not been able to make his presence felt yet. Neither Harrell nor Reed has gotten an extended chance with each averaging under eight minutes of play per game. Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup, which could lead to additional opprotunity for the big men.

These transition sequences from Paul Reed are really good. Would love to see him keep working on this aspect of his game. No other Sixers’ center (outside of Embiid) can do this. pic.twitter.com/vAXx1OGij9 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 11, 2022

The small-ball lineup with Tucker playing center has been used by Rivers and has shown success. The “Hamptons Lineup” is a terrific option to have and something to keep an eye on throughout the season. However, there also is a concern with tasking Tucker with as many minutes as he is being asked. The 37-year-old is serving as the team’s primary perimeter defender and currently averaging 30.6 minutes per game. Tucker is expected to be most impactful in the postseason and ensuring he is fresh for this must be kept in mind.

While the talent is seemingly improved this season at the backup center position, the production has not been there. There are still 77 games remaining in the season and time for the Sixers to figure things out. It will be interesting to see if Rivers shakes things up but it is clear some changes need to be made. The limited opportunity has played a role in the lack of production as both Harrell and Reed possess skillsets that will be necessary as the season progresses.