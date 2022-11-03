Doc Rivers Bemoans Joel Embiid’s Extended Absence from Sixers Lineup

The Philadelphia 76ers have been without superstar center Joel Embiid for three games so far this season. Embiid was held out of the Sixers’ second game against the Raptors last week and missed both games against the Washington Wizards so far this week.

In the past, Embiid missing significant time would likely be a cause for major concern, especially given that the former Jayhawk missed his first two NBA seasons with a foot fracture. But that’s not quite the concern this time around. Embiid’s absence from the lineup this week has been due to a simple case of the flu. Given the contagious nature of Embiid’s illness, the Sixers have kept him away from the team to prevent a total outbreak in the locker room.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Embiid Wednesday, making sure to note the effect Embiid’s absence had on the team.

“I think we’re doing the right thing,” Rivers said. “Except for your key guys aren’t around sometimes, and that hurts you.”

Embiid’s absence was sorely missed against the Wizards on Wednesday night. After dominating the Wiz two nights earlier, the DC team came out with a much different game plan.

Sixers Crushed in the Paint Versus Wizards

Washington beat Philadelphia 121-111 on Wednesday. The reason for the loss can be attributed to one very specific spot on the floor: the paint. Wondering how the Sixers might have been able to squeeze out 10 more points? How about 30? That’s right, Philadelphia was outscored 68-38 in the paint without Joel Embiid.

Without Philadelphia’s dominant postman, the Sixers had little answer for Kristaps Porzingis, who bullied his way to 30 points. But it wasn’t just the Wizards bigs who feasted; over 40 percent of Washington’s shots occurred at the rim on Wednesday, with the team netting over 80 percent of them. The Sixers had no answer for smooth drives by Bradley Beal or Kyle Kuzma.

This exposes the catch the Sixers have without Embiid. Yes, the small lineup is much quicker without the still-conditioning Embiid. And yes, the team can essentially lineup shooters galore along the perimeter (including Tobias Harris, who connected on 4-5 threes last night). But, well, PJ Tucker isn’t exactly the scariest player to have to drive against on the inside. Neither is Montrezl Harrell, for that matter.

So while the Embiid-less lineup had its moment, going 2-0 in its first two iterations, the team clearly missed the big fella Wednesday, as Rivers noted.

Rivers also explained the difference between this generation of players and those of his own.

Rivers Opens Up on Effect of Illness During Season

One of the biggest moments in NBA history remains Michael Jordan’s flu game. In the 1997 Finals, Jordan, stricken with flu, dropped 38 points on the Utah Jazz. But that was then, before COVID concerns limited a player’s time in the lineup. Rivers joked about that difference Wednesday.

“I don’t know how we survived in our day. We played with the flu and everything, but not just the playing part, which was stupid when you think about it. But how everyone else didn’t get sick, you know? I don’t know. I do think it’s the right thing that we’re doing now all over the league. Before COVID, it actually started, and I think it’s the right thing. Remember, teams used to go on road trips, and one guy would get sick, and then the next thing you know, the whole team got sick.”