Doc Rivers Compares Sixers Star to NFL Legend Tom Brady

The comparison is often made that point guard is the quarterback of the offense in basketball. Both positions involve having the ball in their hands the most, calling out plays, and making their teammates’ lives easier. While it has not been a perfect season for Tom Brady, the legend is still one of the most respected players in NFL history. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers also made the direct comparison of Brady to James Harden who seems to be growing more comfortable in his role as the Sixers’ quarterback. As the head coach put it, “Tom Brady’s pretty good [at deep passes]. But yeah, James, he’s an elite passer. We forget how good James is sometimes. … We forget this guy is one of the greatest players to ever play. And to do that with the ball, he had to be a great passer, and he’s doing that,” per Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers.

Never thought we would see a James Harden/Tom Brady comparison.. but here we are 😂 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/XBfZEPaGRF — Heavy Sports & News (@HeavyOnSports) December 20, 2022

This is not the first time Rivers has made this comparison as he went on NBA TV to make this statement while coaching the Clippers and Harden was still on the Rockets. As the veteran head coach put it back in 2017, “I don’t know how Tom Brady sees the game, but my guess is that’s exactly how Harden sees it.”

Tom Brady and James Harden? Doc thinks they have some things in common. pic.twitter.com/1DjcvT9aLj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 2, 2017

The Unique Passing Ability

Rivers was specifically referencing the long-range passing of Harden when making this comparison. His ability to see plays developing before they occur is unique and the former MVP can execute in a way that few players can.

Harden does these a few times every game and everyone just acts like it's an easy pass to make pic.twitter.com/1Eo4MzXOxB — Sai (@LeGoatedOne) December 17, 2022

James Harden made this pass look way too easy 🔥 The @sixers are rolling on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/3XjtG03dIB — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

So far this season Harden is averaging 10.5 assists per game which ranks second only behind Tyrese Haliburton. In his last five games, Harden has seen his assists average increase to 12.0 per game. Since returning from injury he has masterfully struck the balance as a scorer and playmaker in the way the Sixers need from him. This has drawn some strong praise from Rivers as well as several of Harden’s teammates.

While the 50+ point performances and seasons of averaging 30+ points per game may be in his rearview, Harden still makes an incredibly positive impact on the court. His high IQ and passing ability are rare regardless of the sport, and he has helped open up the offense for the Sixers in a major way.

Both Stars at End of Career?

Another similarity between Brady and Harden is each of them seems to be seeing their careers wind down. While Harden has never been known to take meticulous care of his body in the same way that Brady has, the 33-year-old has shown a renewed commitment to his fitness this season. Harden will almost certainly not reach Brady’s ripe age of 45 within his playing career nor the seven championships the quarterback has won but each will leave a massive legacy behind them within their respective sports.

It also should be noted there is a fair concern with the amount of strain being put on Harden’s body. The veteran is currently leading the NBA in minutes per game at 37.9. This is the second-highest total of Harden’s career and he also has seen an increased time on the court, 39.7 minutes per game, since returning from the foot injury. While the overtime games have inflated this, it is especially frustrating considering the three-time scoring champ was expected to be on a minute limit upon returning.

Harden’s role is undoubtedly crucial to the Sixers’ success, but he must be at his best when it matters most. Ensuring he is healthy and prepared when the postseason arrives must be the goal of Rivers and the team moving forward. This will be crucial to Harden checking off the championship box he so desperately desires and becoming closer to being identified as one of the GOATs of his sport in the way he deserves.