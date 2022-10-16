Doc Rivers Blasted Over ‘Inconsistent’ Statements Amid Sixers’ Roster Battle

Once upon a time, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ projected backup center seemed all worked out. When the team signed former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, it was assumed the big man and his nice offensive game would slide in as the club’s No. 2 big man.

But Bball Paul said not so fast.

Paul Reed and Harrell have split time with the lion’s share of backup big minutes in Philadelphia. The two players make their money on vastly different styles of play. Harrell is an offensive dynamo, while Reed’s versatility on defense can keep him on the floor for extended rotation minutes. How will Doc Rivers play the two?

That depends on who you ask, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

Rivers’ decision at backup center should be interesting. Paul Reed received the minutes in the first of the two games in which all three of himself, Embiid and Harrell were available. Harrell got those minutes in the second of those instances on Wednesday. ‘Both deserve to play, but this is a competition in basketball and that doesn’t mean they will play every night,’ Rivers said after Sunday’s practice. ‘I do think both of them will end up playing every night just the way the game is played, I just see that coming. I think some of it will come at the 4 at times.’ Rivers’ answers have been inconsistent on this subject. At other points, he has said the backup center minutes will be doled out on a situational basis.

The battle for minutes should create some pressure for both Harrell and Reed. But hey, Paul Reed knows a thing or two about pressure.

If it’s any indication, the Sixers liked Reed’s play enough to give him a fully-guaranteed contract next season.

76ers Fully Guarantee Reed’s Contract

On Friday, the Sixers fully-guaranteed Paul Reed’s contract, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Philadelphia 76ers have fully guaranteed F/C Paul Reed’s contract for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN,” Woj tweeted

Heading into camp, Reed was pegged as a potential preseason roster casualty given his non-guaranteed contract. But Reed’s experience in last year’s playoffs combined with his strong preseason performances cemented his place on Philadelphia’s roster. It remains to be seen whether head coach Doc Rivers will rely on Reed over Harrell during crunch time.

In the past, Rivers has overly relied on veterans at the expense of his team’s playoff success and his own job.

How Will Rivers Use Harrell and Reed?

Back when he was still roaming the sidelines for the Los Angeles Clippers, Rivers faced a crucial choice: Montrezl Harrell or Ivica Zubac? Both were bigs, but the former was a veteran while the latter still a youngster. The opponent was none other than now-two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Rivers went with Harrell to defend Jokic. It did not go well.

Even worse was the fact that time and again Rivers went back to Harrell, who was continually bullied and picked apart by Jokic. Rivers’ utter failure to adjust when the evidence was right in front of his face was (and still is) highly concerning.

Will the Sixers face a similar problem this season? History very well could repeat itself, with Harrell reprising his role and Reed cast as the upstart youngster perhaps deserving of more opportunities.