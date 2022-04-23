Sixers ‘Concerned’ About Joel Embiid’s Injured Right Thumb

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is expected to undergo an MRI on his injured right thumb, per Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes. That examination will take place whenever the team returns home, hopefully after they sweep the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers would board a plane back to Philly right after the final whistle.

Prior to that, head coach Doc Rivers addressed Embiid’s injury and the status of the big man moving forward. Rivers didn’t tip-toe around the subject, telling reporters in Toronto that “it’s not a good injury.” The optimistic coach added that the team is “concerned” about it, but there is nothing they can do. It is what it is.

“I guess we’re going to do the MRI, I think we already know what it is, to be honest,” Rivers said Saturday, via Philly Voice. “But we just have to make sure. There’s no really additional treatment to that though. The one thing we know, it can’t get worse.”

As Doc Rivers alluded, sources tell @ramonashelburne and me that the initial exam suggested ligament damage to Joel Embiid's right thumb, but an MRI is still needed to learn the extent of the injury. https://t.co/d2tMGKdQrU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2022

Embiid is believed to have suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb. Previous reports have suggested that Embiid intends to play through the pain, which indicates he is not even considering surgery at this point. The All-Star center is averaging 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds per game this postseason as he seeks to advance to the first Eastern Conference Finals of his nine-year career. Embiid missed his first two years due to a nagging foot injury.

These were Doc Rivers' comments when asked about Joel Embiid's thumb before today's Game 4 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/8VvQcDrjH1 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 23, 2022

Embiid Wants to Send Raptors Fans Home

The Sixers are looking to close out the Raptors on their home floor at Scotiabank Arena. If they do, it would mark the first playoff series sweep for Philly since 1991. Make no mistake, Embiid would take great pride in seeing those annoying Canadians, especially Drake, heading for the aisles early in Game 4. He feeds off their booing and loves being the villain.

“If you know me I do enjoy it, I love it,” Embiid said. “Because in the moments where you knock down a key shot or that last shot [game-winner in Game 3], everybody’s quiet. I enjoy seeing them go home. But Toronto, they got great fans. I love the back and forth. It’s a great city.”

🔨 How Joel Embiid responds to Raptors fans pic.twitter.com/BAjh5sGDYN — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 21, 2022

Pascal Siakam Comments on Embiid Getting Booed

Embiid was the victim of some pretty hard jeers from Raptors fans in Game 3, including multiple “F*** Embiid” chants. Toronto forward Pascal Siakam was asked about the negative comments hurled at Embiid and seemed surprised by it. He didn’t dispute it happened, Siakam just hadn’t heard it. He played it off as just a part of the game, something that happens in every arena in the NBA.

“You’re away, it’s supposed to be like that,” Siakam told reporters prior to Game 4, via Sportsnet. “I don’t think Philly has anything personal against me, it’s just like if we play them they’re going to boo me. That’s the way it is, like you know what I mean?

“That’s the way it is. I don’t think, like, it’s personal or anything. If you’re playing in another arena, you’re going to get some type of [negative attention]. I don’t think they were cheering for us when we were in Philly.”