Doc Rivers Issues Statement on Furkan Korkmaz After 76ers Lose to Warriors

It’s been a season of lows for Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz. After four season appearing in at least 48 games, Furk has been limited to just 31 appearances in 2022-23.

Injuries haven’t hampered the burgeoning free agent. Rather, he’s been a coach’s decision DNP in 33 games. Is situation became so tenuous that he requested a trade before last month’s deadline.

But six weeks later, Korkmaz is still in a Sixers jersey. And more importantly for the player, he’s seeing more time lately, a fill-in for injured players like Jalen McDaniels, James Harden, and Danuel House, Jr.

After getting some run against the Warriors on Friday night, head coach Doc Rivers praised the international player for being ready at the drop of a hat.

“He was good,” Rivers told reporters, per the Jump View YouTube channel. “Just the one thing he always has, he has a high basketball IQ, and he made great cuts. He actually created a 3 the play before that with this cut. He didn’t get the shot, but it led to a 3, and then the next time, they bit, and went out to the 3-ball, and he cut and got a layup so I thought he was very comfortable.”

Play

Doc Rivers Postgame Interview – Warriors vs 76ers | 2022-23 NBA Season Philadelphia 76ers Postgame Interview with Doc Rivers. Doc Rivers speaks with the media following their loss to the Golden State Warriors 120-112 (2022-23 NBA Season). 76ers Interviews ► bit.ly/76ersInterviewsJV Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ #DocRivers #Philadelphia76ers #Warriorsvs76ers 2023-03-25T04:53:51Z

“Guys have to stay ready,” Rivers continued. “Everybody’s not going to play. We have 17 guys. We’re gonna play nine and that means eight guys, if my Marquette math is correct, they’re not gonna play, but they have to be ready to play, and our guys have been that overall all year. Every guy.”

Unfortuantely, the Sixers dropped the Warriors contest 120-112.

Joel Embiid Sounds Off on Sixers Effort Versus Warriors

With the Sixers left without Harden for the second-straight game, Joel Embiid shined brightest on a court packed with champs and former MVPs. His 46 points led the way for both teams.

Ultimately, Embiid’s heroic performance was in vain. And afterward, he admonished his team for a lackluster effort on the defensive end.

“It’s tough when you got to do a lot offensively, and then defensively you also got to do a lot, whether it’s protecting the rim, edging and helping all over the place, especially against a team at that end that moves the ball, that makes your defense get in rotations all the time it’s tough but that’s my job and I love it,” Embiid said, via USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “Tonight could have been better, but we kinda went away from what was working at the start.”

“When I came back in the fourth quarter, I didn’t go get the ball as much as I did when I can back in so that’s on me,” Embiid said. “Defensively I wasn’t as good as I should have been.”

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy defensive performance from Philly. The Warriors game included, the Sixers have only given up 120 points twice in the team’s last nine games. The Sixers have the league’s best defensive rating over that stretch.

Joel Embiid Breaks Silence on Health After Warriors Loss

Embiid’s strong play was warm comfort after the player’s status heading into the Warriors game was in question.

After the Sixers cruised to a 20-plus point lead over the Bulls earlier in the week, Embiid left the game at halftime, never returning from the locker room. After the game Rivers provided a health update on Embiid, telling reporters he was dealing with a calf issue.

After the Warriors loss, Embiid offered an update on where his health stands.

“It’s okay, a little sore but whatever got to keep managing it to see how it feels tomorrow and you know the next few days,” Embiid said. “It’s all about making sure I’m healthy for playoffs so whatever gets me there healthy, that’s what we are going to do.”

The Sixers have little time for Embiid to recover, as Philly takes on the Phoenix Suns Saturday night.