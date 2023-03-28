Doc Rivers Issues Statement on Jalen McDaniels After 76ers Lose to Nuggets

For much of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ Achilles Heel has been its lackluster bench. Though improved from last year’s atrocity, this season’s bench ranks 23rd in scoring, 27th in assists, and 22nd in defensive rating.

For much of the season, the Sixers have relied on its star-powered triumvirate of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to carry Philadelphia across the finish line.

But with Harden and Embiid out on Monday against the Nuggets, Doc Rivers was forced to go to his bench. And the second-unit responded in kind, with Montrezl Harrell, Jalen McDaniels, and Furkan Korkmaz all deployed late.

And though a last-second foul derailed what was nearly an impressive Sixers comeback, Rivers wasn’t unhappy with his bench’s performance in the 116-112 loss.

“It was awesome,” Rivers told reporters after the loss, according to USA Today. “It was great. They all played hard, they switched, they attacked. Defensively, they got their hands on things. They were just very active.”

Rivers also invoked a familiar feeling this time of year.

“It’s like the NCAA Tournament,” Rivers continued. “When you’re the underdog, all of a sudden, the other team’s like ‘oh goodness’, you know, and they can feel it. That made our guys feel good.”

For the game, the Sixers’ bench notched 59 points, by far its best performance in some time.

Doc Rivers Calls Out Furkan Korkmaz After 76ers Loss

It’s not the first time recently that Rivers has been impressed by a performance off the bench.

After the Sixers’ recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, Rivers singled out Furkan Korkmaz, who was given time on the floor after being almost completely nixed from the rotation.

“He was good,” Rivers told reporters, per the Jump View YouTube channel. “Just the one thing he always has, he has a high basketball IQ, and he made great cuts. He actually created a 3 the play before that with this cut. He didn’t get the shot, but it led to a 3, and then the next time, they bit, and went out to the 3-ball, and he cut and got a layup so I thought he was very comfortable.”

The Sixers veteran has seen limited playing time this season. After it was widely reported that he would be traded ahead of the deadline, the Turkish international actually requested out of Philadelphia.

But the Sixers hung onto its sharpshooting veteran. While it’s unclear how much actual time he’ll get when the squad’s fully healthy, he’s factored into Rivers’ rotation lately, giving the player a shot to remind the team what he’s capable of.

Doc Rivers Name-Drops Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic

Rivers was forced to go to his bench because of Philadelphia’s mounting injury problems. Embiid and Harden both missed the Nuggets game. When healthy, however, Embiid and Harden form one of the league’s most lethal duos.

Embiid in particular is once again atop the MVP conversation, one that’s turned ugly in recent weeks. Ahead of the Nuggets game, Rivers brushed off the vitriolic talk, instead preferring to praise the state of professional basketball.

“It’s like we can’t celebrate people,” Rivers said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “The league is in a great place, it really is. It’s in an amazing place. You’ve got Joel Embiid and Joker, two centers, in a non-center league, dominating the league. You’ve got Giannis, and I always but him as a whatever, because we don’t know what Giannis is, but he’s one of the best players in the league. Jayson Tatum is playing unbelievable.”

The Sixers take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.