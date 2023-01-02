Doc Rivers Reveals He Still Keeps in Touch With Former Sixers Fan-Favorite

Leading up to the season the Philadelphia 76ers had some difficult roster decisions to make. It looked as if it was down to Isaiah Joe or Charles Bassey for the final roster spot, but the team elected to release both former second-round picks. With financial and roster flexibility as the main priority, the Sixers decided to keep an open spot and a chance to further evaluate the team’s needs. Joe successfully found a landing spot with the Oklahoma City Thunder whom the Sixers recently took down in a comfortable 115-96 victory.

Following the win, Sixers’ coach Doc Rivers revealed he still keeps in touch with the sharpshooter. As he put it, “We still talk all the time. I text back and forth a lot with him. I’m very happy with him and he’s gotten a lot more playing time. One of the things, and he’ll tell you, I was brutally honest with him in a good way about don’t choose anywhere that you can’t play. You have to go somewhere where you can play now,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

*I know it’s just Summer League, BUT* There really aren’t many reasons to not play Isaiah Joe if he can dribble like this, hit threes at an average rate, and compete on defense. He’s undoubtedly the best SG on the roster behind Harden & Maxey. pic.twitter.com/YKKVJBySdX — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 16, 2022

Joe’s Impact With the Thunder

As Rivers alluded to, Joe has had some nice moments in Oklahoma City. On the season he is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in his 12.3 minutes per game. The sharpshooter is connecting on 44.8% of his three-point attempts while shooting 3.6 per game.

While it took Joe some time to crack the rotation, he has gotten at least 10 minutes on the court in each of the last 12 games. As the Arkansas product flashed during his time in Philadelphia, the 23-year-old has proven to be a willing shooter even without extended time. He has scored 20+ points twice this season including a 21-point performance against the Nuggets in which Joe shot 7-10 from beyond the arc.

It has benefitted Joe to be on a rebuilding team like the Thunder. He is in the first season of a three-year deal with the final year as a team option. The 6’3″ sniper is growing into a true weapon for the team and will continue to be a player to keep an eye on moving forward.

Rivers’ Relationships With Players

It has been common for Rivers to keep in touch with his former players. He has mentioned his continued contact with Andre Drummond to the media in the past and seems to have an in-depth conversation with an opposing player on a nearly every night basis. As Rivers put it, “As a coach, you have a relationship. You get a relationship with some of your players and it doesn’t stop when they are no longer with the team. You still care for him, you still want them to do well. Isaiah did everything that we asked him to do and so I’m very happy that he’s doing well,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

The connection that he makes with players is a huge part of Rivers’ coaching success. He has carried a reputation as a players’ coach for years and has gotten plenty of support from other players around the league. It is disappointing it did not occur in a Sixers uniform, but Rivers and the rest of the team are surely happy to see Joe finding his stride.

The Sixers still must search for the right player to fill the final roster spot as it remains open. With the trade deadline beginning to inch closer and a better idea of the team’s needs now, expect a move to be made. Who this player ends up being will have a major impact on how the decision to release Joe will be remembered.