Doc Rivers Responds to Rumors of Him Leaving Sixers for Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for the NBA playoffs with a stated goal of winning a championship. Doc Rivers is the coach tasked with delivering that title, which would be the first one in franchise history since 1983. That’s his one and only focus.

So, no, Rivers isn’t taking any interviews in Hollywood despite the 60-year-old emerging as a trendy pick to replace Frank Vogel as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s assuming the Sixers crash and burn in the postseason, of course.

His championship pedigree (Rivers’ Celtics beat the Lakers in 2008) and ability to manage egos could mesh nicely with LeBron James. The rumored marriage makes a whole lot of sense — so much so that the Los Angeles Times devoted a whole column to it on Tuesday — well, except one.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on rumors of him being a candidate to coach the #Lakers: ‘I have a job. We want to win here.’ Says the entire staff is happy in Philly. — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) April 12, 2022

“We want to get this right, I came here for one reason,” Rivers told reporters on Tuesday, via Rich Hofmann. “And like I said when I took it, you’re going to like some of the things I do and not gonna like [others]. And from a coaching point, you really can’t care about that. But I am committed to winning, I just think if we can turn this around, which we have from when we first got here to now, but we want to win it. And that’s my focus.”

Everyone knows that response won’t stop the rumors from flying, something Rivers called “disrespectful to all the other coaches.” He said what happened to Vogel was unfair, but he can’t stop it. As far as whether he’s a candidate for the Lakers’ job, Rivers made it emphatically clear.

“No, I’m not a candidate,” Rivers said. “I have a job and I’m very happy in my job.”

Shake Milton Ready for Postseason Minutes

Shake Milton appears to finally be getting his feet under him after a difficult year that saw him battle ankle and back injuries, plus a lengthy battle with COVID-19. But the 25-year-old is healthy now and gearing up for extra burn in the postseason.

He’ll be counted on to spell Tyrese Maxey and James Harden off the bench. Milton scored a season-high 30 points in the regular-season finale on Sunday night.

“For me, it’s just about staying ready and being aggressive,” Milton said after that game. “Hopefully it gives me good rhythm going into the playoffs because I feel like I’m gonna be in a spot where you never really know what you’ll need. And, I’m gonna be read to provide whatever. So, for me it’s just about being as prepared as much as possible and let the chips fall where they land.”

Milton enjoyed a fantastic training camp where he pushed Maxey for the starting point guard job, only to see that opportunity slip away due to a bum ankle. He would eventually return and saw action in 55 games this season. He averaged 8.2 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field.

Sixers Announce ‘Phila Unite’ Campaign

