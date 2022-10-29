Doc Rivers Gives Sixers Defensive Ace a Chance in Raptors Victory

There have been a number of criticisms surrounding Doc Rivers‘ management of the Philadelphia 76ers to start the season. The team’s biggest struggles have been on the defensive side of the ball during their slow start to the season. Their inability to get back in transition, difficulties protecting the rim, and lack of perimeter defensive options have been the recipe for disaster for the Sixers.

Amid these struggles, Rivers has kept the team’s two-time All-NBA Defensive Second-Team member sitting on the bench right next to him. However, Matisse Thybulle saw his name called in the most recent matchup with the Raptors. Prior to this matchup, Thybulle had logged just 5:55 of game minutes across the team’s four matchups. However, the 25-year-old was the first man off the bench and saw 22 minutes of action in the victory, playing a vital role in the Sixers’ improved defensive effort.

🔒 @MatisseThybulle made his presence felt in the @sixers win over the Raptors. 📊 6 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL | 22 MINS pic.twitter.com/8PsWtA3GdW — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 29, 2022

Thybulle’s Shot Development

The biggest reason for hesitancy in playing Thybulle is his offensive deficiencies. The fourth-year guard has not taken the necessary strides to improve on this side of the ball thus far in his career. As a rookie, Thybulle shot 35.7% on three-point attempts while launching 2.4 long-range shots per game. Last season, despite playing 5.7 more minutes per game, Thybulle shot 31.3% on 2.2 three-point attempts per game.

One of the biggest discussions of the offseason was Thybulle’s work to develop his jump shot. Both Rivers and Daryl Morey mentioned during media day how much he had been in the gym throughout the offseason. Thybulle spent time working with NBA All-Stars Dame Lillard and DeMar DeRozan as well as reworking his shot with famed shooting coach Phil Beckner.

Joel Embiid doing a bit of one-legged shooting here after shootaround with Phil Beckner: pic.twitter.com/Q0VAc3VrD9 — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 22, 2022

Coming into the matchup with the Raptors, Thybulle had missed his only three-point attempt during his limited minutes. There also were some early concerns as he seemed unwilling to shoot a three-pointer when given an opportunity early in the game. He also got his first attempt blocked. However, Thybulle then knocked down back-to-back three-pointers and finished the game 2-5 from beyond the arc.

Sixers Rotation Outlook

In addition to the six points, Thybulle added three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks. He especially shined when the Sixers switched to a zone defense. The Washington product is extremely familiar with this type of scheme as he almost exclusively played zone defense in college. Thybulle served as the anchor of the Washington defense due to his length and instincts and averaged a freakish 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game as a senior. The Sixers have switched to zone defense as a change of pace in each of the first five games which further provides an opportunity for the defensive standout.

Thybulle played alongside De’Anthony Melton in the Raptors matchup who also has above-average length and defensive instincts. Melton tallied a ridiculous five steals in the matchup as evidence of this. The duo’s ability to use their length and interrupt passing lanes made a much more significant impact than has been seen in previous games.

NBA Leaders in deflections per 75 possessions 1. Matisse Thybulle

2. DeAnthony Melton

3. Robert Covington

4. Dejountae Murray

5. Andre Drummond

6. Fred Van Vleet

7. Jarred Vanderbilt

8. Herb Jones

9. Delon Wright

10. Killian Hayes Top 2 both in Philly! pic.twitter.com/rHRvViPSJL — Malaga Drive Hoops (@HoopsDrive) August 30, 2022

Coach Rivers was asked about Thybulle’s play following the game. He mentioned how the lack of shooting has been the reason for keeping him out of the lineup but stated, “At the start of the season, we thought we liked the rotation we’re going to have, and honestly, it wasn’t working for us and so we decided as a staff, we need to add a defensive guy to our group,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

It will be interesting to see if Thybulle is able to carve out a consistent role in the Sixers moving forward. Danuel House Jr. has been his biggest threat for minutes but he has struggled thus far. Thybulle did everything possible to prove himself during the matchup in Toronto and it will be up to Rivers to see if this continues.