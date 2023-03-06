Doc Rivers Wades Into Maxey vs. Harris Debate Over Sixers’ Third-Best Star

The age of “big threes” might be dead and gone, but the Philadelphia 76ers did their best impersonation on Saturday night. Joel Embiid (31), James Harden (38), and Tyrese Maxey (26) combined for 95 points against the NBA‘s then-best defense in the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker both going down early with injuries, the Sixers’ trio stepped up in a major way to take down Milwaukee, 133-130. For Maxey, it was the continuation of a strong series of recent performances.

Since being inserted back into the starting lineup against the Heat last week, Maxey has been on a tear. He’s shooting 52.9% from three en route to 27.3 points per game over that stretch, nearly leading the Sixers back from 25 down against the Mavericks last Thursday.

In short, Maxey is looking more like the third star the Sixers thought they had at the start of the season. Where does that leave Harris in the Sixers’ pecking order? According to Doc Rivers, most nights Harris is playing fourth-fiddle to Maxey.

“We have different guys, we really do,” explained Rivers, per Declan Harris of si.com. “There are certain nights, and most of those nights, it’s Tyrese Maxey. Some of those nights it will be Tobias Harris, and that’s fine. It’s good to have that.”

Harris, to his credit, is having a resurgent shooting year after a lackluster 2021-22. But he’s still just managing 15.0 points per game, despite being Philadelphia’s highest-paid player at $36 million this year.

Tyrese Maxey Sounds Off on Statement Win

Maxey’s form has been a revelation for the Sixers. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

After defeating the Bucks on Saturday, Maxey explained the difference in play-style certainly varies depending on his role on a given night.

“I think the biggest difference is I can find rhythm,” Maxey told reporters, per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “Maybe get a shot to go in early. A pass from Jo (Embiid) or James (Harden) and then when I stay out of the second group, and I’m by myself, I feel more comfortable so I’ve had the ball I’ve already got a shot in, but you gotta be adaptable.”

Maxey also noted that his mindset isn’t any different coming off the bench versus joining the starting lineup.

“Off the bench or starting, it don’t really matter,” Maxey finished.

Maxey certainly played better with Embiid and Harden on the floor with him. Lineups featuring that trio are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass. That figure drops to a minus-3.2 differential when Embiid and Harden sit, but Maxey remains.

Maxey’s Starting Role with Sixers Secure?

Whether Maxey continues to be featured in the starting five remains up in the air. After a strong showing in Dallas last Thursday, Maxey revealed that he was unclear of his role on the team going forward.

“I have no idea,” Maxey said when asked if he’d start against Milwaukee on Saturday, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We came in here, we met at 40 on the clock because it was back-to-back and my name was on the board matched up next to wherever I was guarding. So that’s when I found out.”

But after yet another excellent performance against the top-seeded Bucks on Saturday, Doc Rivers might face a fan revolt if he brings Maxey off the bench going forward.