Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Sends Strong Message on Team

The Philadelphia 76ers have poured countless resources into building a talented team since doing the exact opposite around a decade ago. Talented players ranging from Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Ben Simmons, and Tyrese Maxey all have called the City of Brotherly Love home in recent years.

As a result, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has fielded some seriously talented rosters in his two years at the helm. Nonetheless, the Sixers were a middling team offensively (113.5 offensive rating) and only slightly above-average defensively (110.8 defensive rating) last season.

Even more troubling was a bench unit that finished 27th in assists and 28th in scoring last season.

But after a summer of strong additions, the Sixers look retooled for a deep postseason run. And head coach Doc Rivers boldly claimed that this iteration of the Sixers is the best he’s coached since he’s been in Philadelphia.

“This is the best talent I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Rivers said at a presser for the Sixers’ media day on September 26.

But Rivers was quick to add that talent alone isn’t enough to find success in the league.

Rivers: Need More than ‘Talent in this League’

Immediately after offering the bold assessment of Philadelphia’s roster, Rivers made sure to add some clarity.

“If you think you’re gonna just do it with talent in this league, you’re nuts,” Rivers explained.

Rivers’ point is spot on. Talent does indeed matter: the Golden State Warriors won the Finals last season due in large part to its stable of season stars in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

But the Warriors also benefitted from a deep roster that included guys like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Jonathan Kuminga. Likewise, the Boston Celtics rode their Finals run on a healthy mix of stardom in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but also able contributors in Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams.

For Philadelphia, talent has never been an issue. But the team has yet to prove that the sum can be greater than its otherworldly parts. And Rivers has his work cut out for him next season to find team cohesion.

Rivers: ‘We Have to Become a Team’

Rivers also noted in his presser that the Sixers must work hard to “become a team.”

That’s even more the case this summer than ever after Philadelphia added no fewer than four new faces to the roster. Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House, De’Anthony Melton, and PJ Tucker should go a long way towards bolstering Philadelphia’s quality depth, no question.

But new players mean that those players have to get on the same page regarding play calling, defensive philosophy, and simple on-floor chemistry. And chemistry only comes with time.

Fortunately, several Sixers do have experience playing together, even if not in Philadelphia. James Harden hooped with House, Tucker, and Harrell in Houston, while Rivers coached Harrell in Los Angeles for the Clippers.

A level of familiarity will help to foster that chemistry. But as it stands, the Sixers have a handful of players returning and a handful showing up to camp in the red, white, and blue for the first time.