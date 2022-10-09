Doc Rivers With Strong Praise For Surprising Young Sixer

One of Doc Rivers’s most prominent criticisms is his management of young prospects. The Philadelphia 76ers‘ head coach tends to favor veterans rather than give the opportunity to young players and has throughout his coaching career. While the Sixers ‘win-now’ window certainly plays a role in this, many bottom-of-the-bench players have not received a full opportunity to showcase their skills. It will be seen if this changes in the upcoming season, but Rivers strongly praised Charles Bassey following Saturday morning’s practice when speaking to the media.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Charles Bassey: "Today Charles had his best practice in a long, long time. He was blocking shots. He was active…." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 9, 2022

Charles Bassey’s Role on Sixers

The Sixers drafted Bassey with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was a highly touted recruit out of high school, but injuries slowed him down during his three seasons at Western Kentucky. In his rookie season, he received just 168 total minutes with the Sixers.

Charles Bassey rejection – give this kid more minutes 😤pic.twitter.com/q29kDqnalP — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) November 19, 2021

The Texas native did show reason for optimism in his time on the court. He also shined at the G-League level with the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game during the G-League regular season. Bassey also showed intriguing shooting ability as he was a 77.1% free-throw shooter and attempted 1.2 three-pointers per game.

Unfortunately for Bassey, his route to getting minutes at the NBA level does not seem much clearer. Paul Reed has opened eyes with his play and appears to have the inside track on the backup center minutes. The Sixers also signed Montrezl Harrell in free agency and his offensive abilities make him a unique weapon on the bench. Rivers also hinted that P.J. Tucker will also get some time in the small-ball center role during the year.

The Sixers also have some difficult decisions to make with their roster as the season approaches. The team currently has 17 players under contract but must cut down to 15 ahead of the regular season’s start. Considering the depth at center and Bassey only being guaranteed $74,742 on his contract, he could find himself on the outside looking in.

Bassey’s NBA Role

In fairness to the 21-year-old, Bassey plays a style of basketball that makes it difficult for him to stand out individually. He has a terrific catch radius and is effective as a lob threat, but is extremely dependent on the guards he plays with to set him up. With little individual creation ability, the best offensive output is when Bassey plays with as a screen and roller. James Harden is among the best in NBA history for his ability to set up his big men, but the two have not had an opportunity to put this on display with the Sixers.

James Harden is the type of passer who can make a big man look terrific and Charles Bassey is the type of big man who is dependent on his guards for his offense Cool to see them working out together at the Rico Hines runs and here’s a little tease at what the two could do pic.twitter.com/NFtRMOwuKY — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) August 14, 2022

The biggest area of appeal in Bassey’s game is on the defensive side of the court. He tallied 17 blocks in his 168 minutes with the Sixers, which is similar production to what was seen with his 3.4 blocks per game at the G-League. Even as the NBA continues to embrace small ball lineups, interior paint protection will continue to be a sought-after trait.

Whether or not it is with the Sixers is to be determined, but there is still a lot to like about Bassey in the long run. He has NBA size and style of play but has not received the opportunity. It is sure to be a fateful two weeks for Bassey, but the praise from his coach is a positive sign.